Rivers state University Theatre and Film Studies students photos wey showcase Traditional African society trend for social media

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Dr Iloma Nyenwemaduka Richard

Some fotos of Theatre and Film Studies students of Rivers state University during dia induction dey trend for ontop social media.

Di fotos wey don go viral show 100 and 200 level of di department dress in different African Traditional attires - wey showcase different societies fro Africa.

Head of Department of Theatre and Film Studies of RSUST, Dr. Iloma Nyenwemaduka Richard tell BBC Pidgin say, di students na year one and two students wey showcase one contemporary performance through carnival display and also show di traditional African Society to mark di induction ceremony.

"Dem be year one and two students. Di department na just two years old. We no fit do am last year sake of Covid. We choose to merge di year one and two."E tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Dr Iloma Nyenwemaduka Richard

'Theatre Arts department dey creative'

Even though di pictures of di Theatre students from RSUST trend for social media, students of Theatre for higher institutions across Nigeria dey known for dia drama, art and creativity across di campus.

According to Dr, Iloma, noting strange for di way dem do di induction sake of say dis na di way Theatre arts department normally dey do induction for dia students.

"Theatre na reflection of society, a mirror of society as e dey show every about society both di contemporary and traditional society.

For USA , Canada or Japan or any wia else for di world, wetin di theatre dey reproduce na reflection of di social life of di pipo dia. So for Nigeria, for Africa, dem also choose to mirror di traditional society wey dey Nigeria." Dr Iloma tok.

Dr. Iloma say dis induction don formally make di students to become Thespians.

"Historically, di first actor for di whole world na one man from Greece called Thespis. So we dey try to go back to history.

Thespis come out of some festive activities wey dem hold for traditional Greek society, so na part of those festival wey di state sponsor wey im win di first actor as in win di first acting prize. So any oda pesin wey study theatre arts we dey call dem Thespian, following afta Thespis. So bubdis induction dem don become Thespians."

Dr. Iloma add say di practice of theatre arts require a lot of discipline, ethics and collaboration with oda pipo. So dem dey begin now to train di students to cultivate di right attitude dem go need for di productions wey dem go do as dem continue with dia studies and even after as professionals.

Fotos from di induction

Wia dis foto come from, Dr Iloma Nyenwemaduka Richard Wetin we call dis foto, Di students dress to showcase different Traditional African society

Wia dis foto come from, Dr Iloma Nyenwemaduka Richard

Wia dis foto come from, Dr Iloma Nyenwemaduka Richard Wetin we call dis foto, Di induction showcase one contemporary performance through carnival display

Wia dis foto come from, Dr Iloma Nyenwemaduka Richard Wetin we call dis foto, Di induction showcase one contemporary performance through carnival display

Wia dis foto come from, Dr Iloma Nyenwemaduka Richard