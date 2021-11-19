US Secretary of State visit to Nigeria: Anthony Bliken meeting wit Buhari inside fotos

Wia dis foto come from, TOLANI ALLI Wetin we call dis foto, US secretary of state Anthony Bliken wit Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari for di State House, Abuja

US Secretary of State dey expected to speak more on di US-Africa policy under di administration of President Joe Biden on Friday, as e continue im Nigeria visit.

Anthony Blinken bin meet wit di President, Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo and di Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama for Aso Rock, Abuja on Thursday.

E visit Nigeria as part of im tour for Africa wey start for Kenya earlier dis week.

During im meeting wit President Buhari, dem bin discuss di issue of ENDSARS wey dey of concern to plenty Nigerians.

Earlier, di US goment inside statement say dem dey look forward to di Lagos state goment response as e go bring about accountability on di ENDSARS protest and expose wetin really happun for di Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

Di US top official describe di report of di Lagos EndSARS probe panel as "democracy in action"

Bliken add say America to get im own share of police brutality and dem dey hope say necessary changes go dey.

However, Nigeria presido assure am say federal goment wan comot body for di mata and go wait for pronouncements from state goments wey don set up panels to torchlight police brutality for di kontri.

"So many state goment dey involved abd dem get difference terms of reference to di probe panels, we for Federal go wait fr di steps wey di states fo take, we gatz allow di system work, we no fit force ideas on dem. Federal goment gats wait for di reaction of di states," Buhari tok.

Dem also discuss di issue of education, security and climate change.

On di removal of Nigeria from watchlist of kontris wey dey violate religious freedom, President Buharu say freedom of worship dey Nigeria and no dey discriminated against sake of im faith.

Wia dis foto come from, TOLANI ALLI

Di US Secretary of States also meet wit Vice President Professor Yemi Osinabo.

Wia dis foto come from, TOLANI ALLI Wetin we call dis foto, US secretary of state Anthony Bliken wit Nigeria Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo for di State House, Abuja

During di meeting dem sign di 2021-2026 Development Objective Assistance Agreement (DOAG).

Wia dis foto come from, TOLANI ALLI Wetin we call dis foto, US secretary of state Anthony Bliken wit Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama dey sign document

Di vice president say DOAG go play ogbonge role in supporting di achievement of di kontri development goals, particularly di one wey concern better healthcare and economic growth.

Wia dis foto come from, TOLANI ALLI

Wia dis foto come from, BUHARI SALLAU Wetin we call dis foto, US Secretary of state Anthony Bliken dey discuss wit Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Wia dis foto come from, TOLANI ALLI Wetin we call dis foto, US Secretary of state Anthony Bliken dey discuss wit Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Wia dis foto come from, TOLANI ALLI Wetin we call dis foto, US Secretary of state Anthony Bliken wit Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama