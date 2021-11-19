Why UK wan ban drivers from using hand-held devices for road

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, UK ban drivers from using mobile phone as dem dey drive

From 2022, drivers for UK go dey banned from filming, search playlists or play games from hand-held devices as dem dey drive.

Di goment say na plans to make road safety laws dey tough and rule breakers go chop £200 fine and six licence points.

Transport minister, Grant Shapps say e go dey easier to prosecute offenders.

E already dey illegal to call or text from hand-held phones while driving unless na emergency.

Grant Shapps add say "pipo don too die and injure sake of say pipo dey press phone as dem dey drive."

Wetin dey di new Highway Code

Di Highway Code go dey updated to reflect di new rules - and to make clear to drivers say e dey illegal to use hand-held device wen dem stop dem for traffic lights or for motorway queues.

Motorists go still dey allowed to use hands-free devices as dem dey drive but that kain mobile phone must dey secured inside cradle.

But dem must ensure dem take full responsibility for their driving and fit face charges if police see say dis devices no dey di right place for dia vehicle.

However, drivers wey dey make contactless payment wit dia mobile phone when di motor no dey move no go follow for di new rules.

Di exemption go cover situations when di driver enta restaurant or road toll barrier to use phone.

Oga Shapps add say "While our roads remain among di safest for di world, we go continue working tirelessly to make them safer, including through our award-winning THINK! campaign, wey dey challenge social norms among high-risk drivers."

Di goment crackdown dey come afta one public consultation as 81% of respondents support plans to strengthen di law.

Di chief executive of one road safety charity Brake Mary Williams say di changes dey in line wit di Road Safety week.

She say e go be welcome development for families wey dey suffer from di loss of loved ones and serious injury sake of drivers wey being distracted by phones".

Edmund King, president of di AA motoring association, say: "to make di use mobile phone dey as socially unacceptable like to drive and drive, na big steps to make our roads safer.