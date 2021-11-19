World Toilet Day 2021: ‘For 20 years now na inside bush I dey poo-poo’

Abdulaziz Musa

One young man don share im experience of how e dey survive without toilet for im domot for 20 years now.

35 year old Abdulaziz Musa dey stay Kano state for northern Nigeria and him be one of di many facing challenges to dey use toilets.

November 19 every year na day wey United Nations set aside as "World Toilet Day" and di theme for dis year na 'valuing toilets'.

According to UN na 3.6 billion dey suffer from lack of toilet and basic sanitation.

Abdulaziz wey be farmer tell BBC Pidgin say goment suppose helep pipo like am by providing public toilets wey im and many odas fit use instead of polluting di environment.

"For me dis na about 20 years wey I dey poo-poo inside bush because of lack of access to toilets.

"I dey spend most of my day for di farm wey I dey work and toilet no dey dia so anytime something hold me na to run enter bush."

"We dey hear am say for many kontris goments dey make public toilets for pipo to use but here nothing like dat and even di commercial ones too far from here na why i dey use bush."

Wetin we call dis foto, 'Today today if public toilet dey I no go poo-poo for inside bush again' Abdulaziz Musa tok

Abdulaziz say im behaviour no mean say e dey disrespect environment but na because of lack a beta way.

"Today-today if public toilet dey i no go poo-poo for inside bush again because i know say e no dey right."

For di statement wey dem release on di day, UN say apart celebrating toilets dem wan also raise awareness about millions of pipo like Abdulaziz wey no dey suffer from lack of access and need help.

Dem say across di world toilets programme dey underfunded and no dey get deserved attention as e deserved.