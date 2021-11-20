Nigerian oil spill: Santa Barbara River don spil wit 14 days oil spill from OML 29 well1

E don pass two weeks since oil spill from one oil well still dey pour for Nembe local goment area of Bayelsa State, southern Nigeria.

OML-29 Well 1 wey Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Ltd wey operate around River Santa Barbara don dey pour for more than 14 days none stop

Di oil spill wey allegedly happen sake of equipment failure don pollute rivers, waterways and farmlands and e don spread reach communities for Kula, Akuku-Toru local goment area of Rivers State.

Dis oil spill don affect economic activities for di area as di pipo for di local communities wey be mostly fishermen no fit do any fishing activity since di oil spill happen on 5 November, 2021.

Tori be say one four years old pikin don allegedly die from methane gas poisoning as a result of di oil spill for Nembe as e don contaminate di air for di area.

Ekine Japus, di President of Kula Youth Organizations Worldwide tell BBC Pidgin say di oil spill don spread cover di creeks and waterways of over 10 Kula communities wey include Aberebiya,

Barapakama, Angbakiri, Kalawo kiri, New Camp and Inemaboko. Di oil spill also affect Robert kiri, Ofoinama, Belema and Kula main town.

"Since dis oil spill happen, our pipo no fit go fishing because all di water dey polluted. Our women sef no fit go pick periwinkle because all di mangroves dey covered wit crude oil from di spill and e dey spread to oda villages.

Three days ago we go visit di area to see di level of devastation and e dey massive. Evri wia dey smell. We don report to NOSDRA and even write to di oil company AITEO but we never get any response. We also don report to DSS, di local goment council and to di State Ministries of Environment and Local goment affairs.

Wetin we want na for dem to stop di spill from di well head as e still dey spill crude oil and for di company to come clean up di area and pay compensation to di pipo because dem no fit do anytin since day time." Na so Ekine tok.

*'We go hold AITEO responsible for dis oil pollution' - Bayelsa State Goment*

Bayelsa State Goment say dem no happy say weeks after, AITEO Oil Company never do anythin to stop di oil spill for OML 29 Santa Barbara Well 1.

For statement wey di Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy Ayibaina Duba sign, say AITEO never take any concrete step since 5 November, 2021 wen dem report equipment failure, come wonder why di oil spill go still dey continue even wen di company dey aware of di situation.

"Make AITEO no assume say we no go hold dem responsible for dis criminal neglect of dia facilities and disregard for human life and environment wey dem don show."

Di statement say make AITEO prepare for di consequences of dis failure as di goment no go stand by and allow dem put human and aquatic live for di encore for danger, come advise pipo wey dey stay for di area to dey peaceful as di goment dey committed to dia wellbeing.

Wetin AITEO don do about di oil spill?

AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Company operator of di NNPC/AITEO Joint Venture on OML 29 for statement wey di media contact Ndiana Matthew sign on 9 November, 2021 say dem get report of oil spill from a non-producing well head for dia Santa Barbara South field for Nembe local goment area, Bayelsa State.

Ndiana Matthew say di magnitude of di incident dey extremely high and dem never determine di cause of di spill or di quantity of hydrocarbons wey leak as at di time of di discovery but say dem don deploy containment booms around di well head.

Di statement say dem don report to di National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency NOSDRA, Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission NUPRC and National Petroleum Investment Services NAPIMS and all of dem do joint investigative visit (JIV) to di spill site wit oda stakeholders, including di community.

"Di JIV dey inconclusive because of difficulties with access due to high pressure of hydrocarbons for di Well head. Additionally, we abort immediate efforts to control di leak due to di high pressure wey dey comot from di well head.