Paul Kehinde death: Nigeria powerlifting Paralympics gold medallist don die

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Wetin we call dis foto, Paul Kehinde win gold in di men's 65kg powerlifting for 2016 Paralympics

Nigeria Sports family don describe Paul Kehinde death as a big loss to di kontri.

Paul Kehinde Paul na Nigeria Para powerlifter and two-time world record holder

Kehinde die on Thursday for Lagos afta brief illness.

Paul Kehinde Medals

Current World record holder for 65kg category

Gold Medallist for di 2014 Commonwealth Games

Malaysia World Cup Gold medallist

Gold medallist 2015 African Games

Gold medallist 2016 Rio Paralympics

Gold Medallist Mexico World Championship

Gold Medallist 2018 African Championship

Silver Medallist 2018 Commonwealth Games

2011 World championship silver medallist

Paul Kehinde lifts wey break records

World record holder 65kg

New African record holder 214kg 2015

World record holder wit 220.5kg lift 2016

World Para-Power lifting Championships, Fazza, Dubai record breaking lift of 221 kg for 2018

Paul Kehinde Paul profile

Dem born Paul Kehinde on July 7, 1988 for Epe, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Na 33 years him be.

Him go Goshen Nursery and Primary School for Ketu, Lagos.

Na Livingstone International Secondary school im attend for Ketu Lagos, wia him get West Africa Senior School Certificate from, him no go University.

And for early 2000 im enter sports come start to dey do Para powerlifting.

Him dey married wit 4 pikin dem bifor im die, and im parents still dey alive.

Im dey compete for men's 65kg class and 72kg sometimes depending on im bodi weight during di competition time.

But di 65kg na di main weight class wey im dey compete regularly.

Im don win plenty medals and set records for World and Africa Para powelifting events.