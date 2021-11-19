Paul Kehinde death: Nigeria powerlifting Paralympics gold medallist don die
Nigeria Sports family don describe Paul Kehinde death as a big loss to di kontri.
Paul Kehinde Paul na Nigeria Para powerlifter and two-time world record holder
Kehinde die on Thursday for Lagos afta brief illness.
Paul Kehinde Medals
Current World record holder for 65kg category
Gold Medallist for di 2014 Commonwealth Games
Malaysia World Cup Gold medallist
Gold medallist 2015 African Games
Gold medallist 2016 Rio Paralympics
Gold Medallist Mexico World Championship
Gold Medallist 2018 African Championship
Silver Medallist 2018 Commonwealth Games
2011 World championship silver medallist
Paul Kehinde lifts wey break records
World record holder 65kg
New African record holder 214kg 2015
World record holder wit 220.5kg lift 2016
World Para-Power lifting Championships, Fazza, Dubai record breaking lift of 221 kg for 2018
Paul Kehinde Paul profile
Dem born Paul Kehinde on July 7, 1988 for Epe, Lagos State, Nigeria.
Na 33 years him be.
Him go Goshen Nursery and Primary School for Ketu, Lagos.
Na Livingstone International Secondary school im attend for Ketu Lagos, wia him get West Africa Senior School Certificate from, him no go University.
And for early 2000 im enter sports come start to dey do Para powerlifting.
Him dey married wit 4 pikin dem bifor im die, and im parents still dey alive.
Im dey compete for men's 65kg class and 72kg sometimes depending on im bodi weight during di competition time.
But di 65kg na di main weight class wey im dey compete regularly.
Im don win plenty medals and set records for World and Africa Para powelifting events.
For 2016 Paralympics, him break world record two times as him lift 218 and 220.5kg