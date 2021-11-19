ASUU Strike: Academic Staff Union of Universities explain three-week strike ultimatum

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Lanre Lasisi

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) leadership don clear rumour of anoda planned strike action.

Tori bin dey fly upandan say if goment no meet dia demand within three weeks di lecturers for public universities go begin count from Monday to start a fresh strike.

ASUU National President don tok say di leacturers union neva take any decision on weda dem go strike or not.

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke tell BBC Pidgin say, afta di 3 weeks ultimatum wey di union give goment, di union go meet again to decide dia next action.

How e react to FG tok about "No strike, money dey"

Nigeria goment through di Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity tok say ASUU no go embark on any strike action sake of say money dey.

Chris Ngige bin dey respond to tori about di supposed strike wen di 3 weeks ultimatum expire.

Senator Ngige tok for one TV programme say dem go begin di process to pay members of di union di money wey goment dey owe dem from Wednesday.

But ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke don tok say no be only money be dia problem.

"E get oda issues wey no concern money at all, di first tin na to implement di agreement wey we reach since''

" Di second one na di solution to the Integrated Personal Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and di immediate use of di University Transparency Accountability Solutions(UTAS) mata.

"We and goment bin don agree say we go activate di UTAS and put am into use since January 2021 but now we dey November 2021" e tok.

"Even wen UTAS don pass all di test wey dem indicate say e suppose undergo"

"Money na a very minor issue, di UTAS na di main issue becos e get some professors wey dey receive far less than dia salaries"

"If goment fit implement all our demands before di three weeks ultimatum expire, we no go take any action, but if dem no meet up, di union go meet to decide di next line of action."

Oda tins wey ASUU dey demand include to renegotiate di 2009 ASUU and Federal goment agreement, di irregularities wey dey inside IPPIS, to fund di revitalisation of public universities dem and plenti odas.

Wia dis foto come from, Lanre Lasisi

Speaker of Nigeria House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, don try to reach settlement brokered a truce between federal government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

While meeting wit representatives from both ASUU and goment on Thursday, Gbajabiamila say strike no fit be si only "tool" used all di time.

Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance; Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education, as well as ASUU representatives bin attend di meeting.

Gbajabiamila also say "e go be irresponsible of us, as leaders, to sit and watch things dey spoil".

Wia dis foto come from, FESTUS KEYAMO/TWITTER

ASUU vs FG unresolved issues

Last year ASUU bin accuse di federal gomment of blackmail, intimidation and propagation of falsehood.

Dem say instead of di goment to tok true and find how goment go take settle , na lie dem carry give public on top di strike matter.

See some of di unresolved issues:

- No capital project for universities except di ones wey TETFund dey sponsor. Dem say dis one dey somehow for a kontri wey get gomment.

- Dem say gomment no dey willing to fulfil di 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement wey state say make dem provide moni wey dem go take repair schools across di kontri .

- Hostels, class rooms, laboratories and better offices for lecturers dem dey among di tins wey dem wan take moni do but e no dey possible sake of gomment sti;ll dey owe dem.

- Anoda matter wey dey unresolved na payment Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).

- Dem no get governing council. make dem set up visitation panels wey go monitor how dem dey spend di moni and how dem dey manage di schools.

- ASUU also tok say goment take style introduce make dem enrol university teachers for di Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System(IPPIS) so dat e go cover dia insincerity.