DR Congo data leak: Millions wey family and friends get from former president of DR Congo don leak

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Joseph Kabila na president of DR Congo from 2001-2019

Companies wey family and friends of former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila get, bin get millions of dollars of public money wey dem transfer through dia bank accounts, dis na according to Africa biggest data leak.

Dem transfer di money to di companies accounts for di Congolese arm of di BGFI bank.

Millions of dollars in cash na im dem carry comot from di accounts.

Oga Kabila na president at di time dem transfer di money dem.

Im don refuse to respond to our questions over di transfers.

Di leak include more dan three million documents and informate on millions of transactions from di BGFI (Banque Gabonaise et Française Internationale) bank, wey get branch for plenty African countries and France. one Online French investigative journal Mediapart and the NGO Platform to Protect Whistleblowers for Africa (PPLAAF) get di informate.

BBC Africa Eye don also get copies of di evidence, as part of collaboration wey be Congo Hold-up, wey di media network European Investigative Collaborations (EIC) co-ordinated.

Di investigation raise question about who benefit from di money wey dem transfers and wetin be di conflicts of interests.

Plenty cash withdrawals

Di managing director of BGFI's DR Congo subsidiary, BGFI Banque RDC, from 2012 to 2018 na Francis Selemani, Joseph Kabila foster-brother.

Kabila sister, Gloria Mteyu, get 40% of BGFI DR Congo operation, wey dem create for 2010.

Di evidence show say one private company, Sud Oil, receive nearly $86m of public money from November 2013 to August 2017.

Dis one include at least $46m from DR Congo banking regulator, BCC, $15m from di state mining company Gécamines, and $1.3m from di kontri electoral body, Ceni.

Di only informate BBC find from di leak concerning di payment be say na only one invoice of over $1m from Ceni to Sud Oil for petroleum products dey.

BBC no get evidence say Sud Oil dey sell petroleum products at di time.

Oga Selemani wife, Aneth Lutale, get 80% of Sud Oil and Mteyu get di remaining 20% from 2013 to 2018.

Millions of dollars na im dem transfer out of Sud Oil BGFI accounts to oda private company BGFI accounts. Na family members or business associates of Kabila, wey be president from 2001-2019 benefit.

One of di companies, Kwanza Capital, wey Congolese businessman Pascal Kinduelo get majority while Sud Oil get minority stake. Na oga Kinduelo be chairman of BGFI Bank RDC at di time.

Kinduelo na former owner of Sud Oil, before e transfer di ownership.

Di investigation show say di bank allow plenty cash withdrawals from Sud Oil accounts, including one for $6 million. By law, na maximum of $10,000 pesin fit withdraw in cash per day. Dem only fit consider pesin to withdraw pass $10,000 for specific reason, such as national emergency or defence reasons.

BBC Africa Eye no get evidence for di informate wey leak say dem follow correct procedures. Di cash withdrawals from Sud Oil accounts total at least $50 million wey cover a four-year period. Once dem withdraw di money, nobody fit trace am again.

Audit discover say di company dey 'very high risk'

Our investigation fit only show say Sud Oil, for di period of 2013 to 2018, get one pesin wey dem employ, and dat na di managing director David Ezekiel, and one small office for di capital Kinshasa for di address. For October 2013, Sud Oil buy one real estate complex for di capital for $12m. Na dia di company dey.

Dem also get contract wit BGFI Banque RDC to provide new vehicles to plenty of dia senior management oga dem, including Selemani. Dem charge $70,000 to provide di four-wheel drive car.

BBC Africa Eye no get evidence of any oda business wey e do.

Di investigation get access to internal BGFI audit, wey dem complete for July 2018, as dem heavily criticise dia branch for DR Congo. Di audit no dey public.

Di audit score di bank branch "very high risk" sake of di DR Congo branch. Dem also complain about di issue of lack of integrity and transparency for di declaration of conflicts of interest and compliance for dia operation wit clients.

Di audit name Selemani as pesin wey get at least 16 declared conflicts of interest, including links to private companies wey get account for di bank. E also highlight plenty high-value transaction by Sud Oil.

Two weeks afta dem complete di report, dem move Selemani to new position for BGFI's head office for Gabon. Tori be say e receive $1.4m as e comot from BGFI Banque RDC. Di tori add say e comot from BGFI for November 2018.

Di ownership of Sud Oil change for 2018 and Kwanza Capital wey dem later close down di same year. Dis na afta Mteyu sell her 40% stake for BGFI Banque RDC.

BBC Africa Eye contact BGFI, Joseph Kabila, Francis Selemani, Aneth Lutale, David Ezekiel and Gloria Mteyu over di information wey dey di leak. None of dem respond to our questions. We also contact Pascal Kinduelo, wey no gree respond.

Gecamines and BCC no also respond to BBC requests for response.

Di head of Ceni at di time of dia business wit Sud Oil, Corneille Nangaa, refuse to comment on di payment, as dem use parliamentary confidentiality rules as excuse. Oga Nangaaa add say na new management team dey now for di electoral body.