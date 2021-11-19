Nnamdi Kanu: 'I go consider una request to release di Ipob leader' - Buhari to Igbo leaders

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria President say di request by Igbo leaders for di unconditional release of banned Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) leader Nnamdi Kanu, go hard.

President Muhammadu Buhari tok dis one wen e receive a group wey dem call di 'Highly Respected Igbo Greats' for State House, Abuja on Friday.

Di president say if im grant dia request, im action go dey against di doctrine of separation of powers between di executive and judiciary.

"Wetin una just ask me as di leader of dis kontri dey extremely difficult. Di implication of una request dey very serious," President Buhari tok.

Which group visit President Buhari

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Di Highly Respected Igbo Greats snap wit President Muhammadu Buhari

Di group wey visit president Buhari na di Highly Respected Igbo Greats.

Di leader of di group na Chief Mbazulike Amaechi.

Di 93-year-old statesman na first Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation.

Oda pipo for di group wey visit di president na former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Bishop Sunday Onuoha of di Methodist Church, Chief Barrister Goddy Uwazurike, former President of Igbo socio-cultural group, Aka Ikenga, and Tagbo Mbazulike Amaechi.

Wetin be di demand of di Igbo leaders

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Na Chief Amaechi speak on behalf of di group wia im tok say im no dey happy wit wetin dey happen for South Eastern Nigeria.

E describe di situation as "painful and pathetic," adding say businesses don collapse sake of di situation for di region.

But di main issue wey di leaders present to President Buhari na di detention of Ipob leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Di group beg di president to consider political solution for Kanu mata.

"I promise you say e no go tok anyhow again," di leader of di group tok.

E add say "I no wan leave dis world without peace for my kontri. Oga president I wan make pipo remember you as pesin wey quench di fire wen Nigeria dey burn."

Wetin President Buhari tell Igbo leaders

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say im go consider di request of di Igbo leaders.

"I go consider am," e tok.

Di president say im neva ever chook mouth for wetin Judiciary dey do. Dat na why di request of di Igbo leaders go hard am to do.

President Buhari say wen Kanu jump bail, chop arrest and dem bring back to kontri, "I say di best tin na to allow di system do im work.

"Make Kanu go court instead of for us to get bad image. I even feel I do am favour as I give am opportunity to go court."

Wetin be di charges wey dem bring against am?

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Detained Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu

Di Nigerian goment accuse di Ipob oga say im want secession and also say im dey broadcast lies about President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dem also accuse am say e be member of group wey goment don outlaw. Most of di accuse dey based on di tins wey im allegedly tok for Radio Biafra wey dey broadcast from outside Nigeria.

On Monday 18 October, goment add more charges to di three im dey face so dis na di amended charges dem.