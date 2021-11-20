Davido donation: Musician birthday fundraiser wey raise N200,000,000 dey go to orphanage for Nigeria

20 November 2021, 13:50 WAT New Informate 2 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@Davido

Ogbonge Nigerian musician David Adeleke AKA Davido don release statement to tok how e go spend di money wey e raise ontop social media for im birthday

Now, di singer don say e go give two hundred and fifty million to orphanages across Nigeria.

Davido wey go clock 29 years old on November 21, 2021 bin make post say e wan raise one hundred million naira - e call on friends and associates to contribute one million each for am to use take clear im Rolls Royce from port.

Within hours wey im post dis request on im verified Twitter account and Insta story on Wednesday, Davido get more dan di hundred million e bin request.

For inside statement, di singer say e raise two hundred million naira from di fundraiser but e add im own fifty million to make am two hundred and fifty million.

Di singer wey thank im fans, colleagues and friends wey donate say dis fundraiser na something e intend to do every year for im birthday.

"I don always get passion to give back, in view of dis, I dey delighted to announce say all di funds wey I receive, wey reach N200,000,000 go dey donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as Paroche Foundation. In addition, I dey make a personal donation of N50,000,000 wey go bring di total to N250,000,000." Di singer tok for di statement.

Di statement also list di committee e appointment to make sure say di process dey transparent.

Di mata of di fundraising bin burst pipo head throughout di day wen Davido call out for pipo to donate one million naira give am.

Pipo like DMW star, Perruzzi to Big Brother Naija celebs dem like, Dorathy to even di mama of im first pikin Sophie Momodu, Femi Otedola Fieboy DML bin drop bar (di money).

Nigerian musician, Davido don make many music since im start im career for 2010.

Born on 21 November, 1992 di Nigerian-American singer na heavyweight for Nigerian music industry

Forbes for 2020 label Davido as Afrobeats superstar. Dem say e be one of Africa biggest musicians.

Since im rise to fame, Davido don win multiple awards, including BET awards and MTV awards. He also dey signed on many endorsement.

For 2008, he make di Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.