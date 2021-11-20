Watford vs Man United: Red Devils dey embarrassed with shocking 4-1 loss for Vicarage Road Stadium

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Watford beat Manchester United 4-1 on Saturday to win di Red Devils for Vicarage Road Stadium on Saturday.

Di Hornets bin first score two for first half to give dem di lead b before dem finish am with di remaining two goals for second half of di game.

Dis one put more palava ontop di head of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

For di ogbonge first half, United bin no fit deal with di pressure of di well organised Hornets side and quickly enta problem wen Scott McTominay fowl forward Joshua King inside di box.

But United goalkeeper David de Gea come to di rescue as di Spaniard save not one, but two Ismaila Sarr penalties. Each of di Senegal winger efforts no strong but Kiko Femenia manage to turn in di rebound from di first spot-kick, only for dem to rule out di goal because of player encroachment from both teams.

E no too tey, however, before Sarr make up for im penalty misses by sending a right-footed shot across de Gea goal to double Watford lead afta King bijn open scores thanks to Emmanuel Dennis assist.

Second-half changes see Donny van de Beek wey bin don see action tey-tey - wey dem bring on to replace McTominay wey receive yellow card - put di ball in di net from Cristiano Ronaldo knock down afta England winger Jadon Sancho searching cross.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Watford team celebrate goal

But di nightmare continue for Solskjaer as Harry Maguire chop yellow card two times in seven minutes and dem send am off.

E bin dey like say hope go dey for di 77 minutes afta Van de Beek find Ronaldo with a through ball but dem rule off di Portugal captain goal for offside.

As di game bin dey wind down, as belle bin dey sweet di Watford faithful dem wey loud well-well, Joao Pedro and Dennis add third and fourth for Watford to cause more heartbreak on di United supporters.