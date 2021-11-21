Timothy Adegoke death: Osun state police say autopsy result go determine how OAU post-graduate student take die

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Police for Osun state, south west Nigeria say authorities don begin di process to conduct di autopsy on di body of Timothy Adegoke, di late Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU student wey die wen e bin travel from Abuja go Ile-Ife to write exam dia,

Adegoke bin lodge for Hilton Hotel and Resorts, Ile-Ife before e miss and authorities later find im deadi-bodi.

Di tori around im missing and death don make headlines and cause controversy especially with tori surrounding di circumstances wey lead to im death and di suspects wey police don arrest ontop di mata..

Tori around di way police discover di body of di late OAU post-graduate student na also one wey don cause controversy. Different tori bin don also dey spread weda some of im body parts dey miss wen dem dig up im body for di shallow grave dem find am.

But di tok-tok pesin for di police for di state Yemisi Opalola say dem no go hide di findings of di autopsy from di public, di autopsy go also help clear up di issue as to wetin cause im death.

Meanwhile di management of OAU say dem go give all di necessary support to di police to make sure say dem get to di root of di mata.

Abiodun Olanrewaju tell tori pipo say: "Di university management no happy say we record dis kain incident. vice chancellor wan assure di public say di university administration go cooperate with di security agencies to chook eye inside how di unfortunate incident hapun." E tok.

Adegoke bin dey married with children.

Wetin else don hapun so far

Tori be say dem declare Timothy Adegoke missing on November 7

Adegoke, wey be Abuja-based student, bin travel to Ife on November 5 to write one examination for di school distance learning centre for Moro, Osun State

Im family and friends begin worry wen dem no fit reach am and as e no show to write di exam.

Police find di deadi bodi of Timothy Adegoke, about one week afta dem declare say e dey miss

Police arrest Dr Rahman Adedoyin, owner of di hotel wia Adegoke bin lodge before e miss and six oda suspects ontop di mata. Dem dey undergo interrogation.

Who be Dr Rahman Adedoyin?

Dr Rahman Adedoyin na di owner of di hotel, Hilton Resorts where Adegoke bin lodge.

E be educationist and businessman wey be di founder and proprietor of Oduduwa University and The Polytechnic, Ile-Ife.

Rahmon Adegoke dey born into royal family for di ancient city of Ife in Osun State.

Na for Osu state e complete im primary and secondary school education before e proceed to University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) where e obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in 1983 afta e study Mathematics Education. E get im doctorate degree for 1996 from All Saints University School of Medicine, New York City.