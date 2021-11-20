Dementia with lewy bodies: Joke Silva say Olu Jacobs dey battle with DLW - See wetin you need to know about di disease

9 minutes wey don pass

Di news of Nigerian veteran actor Olu Jacobs health condition don make many of e fans dey sad.

Dis na afta Olu Jacob wife, Joke Silva open up for one recent interview say her husband dey battle wit "Dementia wit Lewy body."

"E dey deal wit issues and e don dey on for a couple of years," Veteran actress, Joke Silva tell Chude Jideonwo during di interview.

"Na dementia wit lewy body, na degenerative disease wey dey affect di brain and e dey almost like Parkinson type of disease, e dey affect di brain and affect di pesin."

Dementia na di greatest health challenge of our time, according to di warning from di charity Alzheimer's Research UK.

For 1906, German doctor Alois Alzheimer na im first describe dementia afta e perform one autopsy for one woman with serious memory loss.

Wetin e find out na brain wey dey reduce and abnormalities inside and around nerve cells.

For dat time, dementia no too dey common and pipo no dey too study am.

But today, dem dey diagnose somebody with dementia every three seconds, na di biggest killer for some rich kontries and no be wetin dey treatable.

So wetin be dis disease? Why e come dey more common?

Wetin be Dementia

According to di UK National Health Service , dementia no be disease itself. Na collection of symptoms wey result from damage to di brain caused by different diseases like Alzheimer

Dementia no be single sickness, but na group of symptoms cause by damage to di brain.

Memory loss na di most common feature of dementia, particularly di struggle to remember recent events.

Wetin be si signs of Dementia?

Different types of dementia fit affect pipo differently, and all of dem go experience symptoms on dia own way be common early symptoms.

According to UK National Health Service, NHS, one of di signs na memory loss, like remembering past events much more easily dan recent ones.

Pesin fit dey experience problems thinking, to concentrate or reason, or find am hard to follow conversations or TV programmes

Pesin go dey feel anxious, depressed or angry about memory loss, or feel confused, even wen e dey for familiar environment

Mood changes

Symptoms of Dementia with Lewy bodies

Dementia with Lewy bodies get many of di symptoms of Alzheimer disease, and pipo with di condition typically also experience: