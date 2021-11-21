Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked: Michael Carrick go take charge of Manchester United afta dem sack dia manager

Manchester United don sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer afta dia Saturday 4-1 defeat for Watford.

Di club don win just one of dia past seven Premier League matches and dey number seven on top di table, 12 points behind di leaders Chelsea.

First-team coach Michael Carrick go take charge in temporary capacity before United Champions League trip to Villarreal on Tuesday.

"Na with regret na im we reach dis difficult decision," United tok.

"While di past few weeks don dey disappointing, e no suppose stop all di the work e don do over di past three years to rebuild di foundations for long-term success.

"Ole dey go with with our sincerest thanks for im tireless efforts as manager and our very best wishes for di future.

"Im place for di club history go always dey kampe, not just for im tori as a player, but as a great man and a manager wey give us many great moments. E go forever dey welcome back at Old Trafford as part of di Manchester United family.

"Michael Carrick go now take charge of di team for forthcoming games, while di club dey look to appoint an interim manager to di end of di season."

Afta di Villarreal trip, United go face league games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Solskjaer, 48, bin replace Jose Mourinho on an interim basis for December 2018.