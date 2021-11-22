Afrima Awards 2021 winners list: Wizkid, Iba One, Fireboy DML, win for dis year All Africa Music Awards

From 'Song of the year', 'Best African Collaboration' to 'African artiste of the year', Nigerian singer , Wizkid win big for di 2021 AFRIMA Awards.

Di All Africa Music Awards na annual music awards wey dey celebrate ogbonge music professionals across di continent.

Di awards ceremony happun for Lagos South West of Nigeria on Sunday night.

Nigerian artiste, Fireboy DML also win 'Africans Fan's Favourite' for di 2021 AFRIMA awards

See full list of winners for 2021 AFRIMA Awards

Album Of The Year - Iba One

Artiste Of The Year - Wizkid

African Fan's Favorite - Fireboy DML

Best African Collaboration - Wizkid

Best Artiste, Duo Or Group In African Pop -Iba One

Best Artiste, Duo Or Group In African r 'n' b & Soul - Nikita Kering

Best Female Artiste In African Inspirational Music - Shanah Manjeru

Song Of The Year - Wizkid

Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa - Manal Benchlikha

Best Male Artiste in Western Africa - Iba One