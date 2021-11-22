Afrima Awards 2021 winners list: Wizkid, Iba One, Fireboy DML, win for dis year All Africa Music Awards
From 'Song of the year', 'Best African Collaboration' to 'African artiste of the year', Nigerian singer , Wizkid win big for di 2021 AFRIMA Awards.
Di All Africa Music Awards na annual music awards wey dey celebrate ogbonge music professionals across di continent.
Di awards ceremony happun for Lagos South West of Nigeria on Sunday night.
Nigerian artiste, Fireboy DML also win 'Africans Fan's Favourite' for di 2021 AFRIMA awards
See full list of winners for 2021 AFRIMA Awards
Album Of The Year - Iba One
Artiste Of The Year - Wizkid
African Fan's Favorite - Fireboy DML
Best African Collaboration - Wizkid
Best Artiste, Duo Or Group In African Pop -Iba One
Best Artiste, Duo Or Group In African r 'n' b & Soul - Nikita Kering
Best Female Artiste In African Inspirational Music - Shanah Manjeru
Song Of The Year - Wizkid
Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa - Manal Benchlikha
Best Male Artiste in Western Africa - Iba One
We still dey update dis tori...