Antwain Lee Fowler: Celebrities, odas mourn di death of 6-year-old viral video star

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Antwain Fowler, one 6-year-old wey dey popular for asking im mama : "Where we 'bout to eat at?" for one video wey gather millions of views online, don die.

Na Antwain official Instagram account confam di news on Sunday wit one message "Di pain for my heart na like no other Why God!!!!!!!!!!!!".

E dey likely say na Antwain mama, China na im share di post for im Instagram page

Di caption wey follow di post na "Never in a million years My heart dey out my chest!!!!"

E no dey clear wetin be di official cause of im death but e fit dey related to Antwain ongoing battle wit autoimmune enteropathy, One rare disease wey dey make intestines no dey function well and e dey also limit the amount of nutrition wey di body fit take.

Dem diagnose Antwain wit di sickness as a baby for 2015.

From im official GoFundMe page, Antwain don do 25 surgeries in di course of im young life, E no fit take solid foods or drink milk during im early childhood.

China, wey be im mama also upload one separate message for her personal account on Sunday afternoon.

"Ever felt lifeless like you no fit go on. I no wan dey here anymore , I no fit bear dis pain dat na my babyyyyy my god why me ‼️‼️‼️," she write am.

Since she share di post many pipo don enta social media to mourn Antwain death.

"Rest Up Young King," one NFL cornerback Deandre Baker write.

"Di coolest kid wit di most happiest soul, I no fit believe am," rapper Famous Ocean write.

Popular Nigerian comedian, Lekan King Kong write say "I dey so sad, journey well Champ, rest In perfect peace"

"So sorry for your lost. God go comfort you", Official Arole write.

"What a beautiful & powerful soldier. You dey so loved @_antwainsworld," writer and producer Danielle Young comment.