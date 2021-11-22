Yahaya Bello: EFCC vs Kogi state government N19.3bn bailout fund mata - Wetin cause di gbas-gbos

Kogi State goment don threaten to cari EFCC go court if dem no withdraw within 48 hours, statement on top accuse say di goment true-true hide 19.3 billion salary bailout moni for Sterling Bank.

Di state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, wey deny di allegation, say EFCC dey mislead Nigerians and dia goal na to spoil Governor Yahaya Bello name.

EFCC bin accuse di Kogi state goment say dem use salary bailout moni go do fix deposit for Sterling Bank Plc account to yield interest instead of to pay workers.

Di commission say dem suspect wuru-wuru on top di account but di state goment deny all di allegation.

EFCC tok-tok pesin, Wilson Uwajaren for statement on Friday, announce say Sterling Bank wit di account name: Kogi state Salary Bailout Account don return di bailout moni back to di Central Bank of Nigeria.

But dis tok na im make di state goment para and give di commission ultimatum to apologise or face di consequences.

Wetin cause gbas-gbos between Kogi state goment and EFCC?

Di EFCC and di Kogi state goment don dey throw blow of words on top di 19.3 billion bailout moni for months now.

Di bailout moni na for state goment to take pay workers dem dia salary - but EFCC say dem chook eye for di mata, den come go court go file case say make dem freeze di Kogi state Sterling Bank account.

Di commission also move motion for di interim forfeiture of di money so dat nobodi fit spend from inside di moni

For August 31, Justice Tijani Garba Ringim order make dem freeze di account sake of di exparte order wey EFFC file.

Di Kogi state goment den bin ask EFCC make dem publicise di report of dia investigation involving any fraud on top di bailout fund.

For October 15, EFCC go court to withdraw dia suit wey dey seek for di forfeiture of the funds as dem say di management of Sterling Bank agree to transfer di bailout moni back to di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court Ikoyi division, grant di application.

According to di commission, on di 9th of November, EFCC get one ogbonge letter from CBN wit reference number DFD/DIR/CON/EXT/01/099 to EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa wia di apex bank confam say Sterling Bank don wire dem di bailout moni.

On Friday November 19, EFCC tok-tok pesin, Uwajarem say dem return di moni base on di court order.

Kogi State government reaction

Mr Fanwo, wey describe EFCC’s allegation say e no be true, say dia claim dey malicious and na attempt to involve di state for wetin e no concern am.