Abiy Ahmed: Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wan lead im troops from di battle front

Oga Abiy don call TPLF and OLA terrorists and refuse to tok with dem

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed say im go now lead im troops "from di battle front" as di year-long conflict move closer to di capital, Addis Ababa.

"Starting tomorrow, I go mobilise to di front to lead di defence forces," Oga Abiy, tok for one statement wey im post on Twitter late on Monday.

"Those wey wan be among di Ethiopian children, wey history go hail dem, rise up for your kontri today. Make we meet for di front," im add..

Dis tok dey come afta di ruling Prosperity Party executive committee meet on Monday to discuss di war.

Di defence minister tell local tori pipo afta di meeting say security forces go start on a "different action" ontop di katakata.

Since last November, di goment and rebel Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF)'s forces don dey fight war wey start for Tigray and e don spread enta neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions.

Di TPLF don form one alliance wit oda insurgent groups wey include Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) as di fight-fight don dey reach di capital.

Special envoys from di African Union plus di US don dey try to ask dem to stop di fight in recent days but notin don happun so far.

Di conflict don kill thousands of pipo, force millions from dia homes and hundreds of thousands oda pipo dey face famine.

'No be di first time'

If Abiy Ahmed enta war front to fight di Tigray crisis, im no go be di first African leader to do am.

Late Chad President Idriss Deby bin lead di kontri army to fight wit rebel forces wey launch attack on di capital N'Djamena.

President Idriss Deby later die for April 2021 afta im sustain injury wen im dey fight for di frontline.

Ethipia goment block aid say e fit get weapons

Wetin dey cause di Ethiopia and Tigray war?

Struggle for power, election and push for political reform na part of wetin cause di crisis.

Di UN want humanitarian intervention afta two weeks of conflict between Ethiopia military and forces wey dey back di leadership for di Tigray region.

Aid agencies dey call for immediate ceasefire for di main time inside northern Ethiopia to allow aid to reach civilians wey dey affected by fighting.

Why di katakata - Ethiopia Tigray crisis don worse?

Di root of di crisis start from Ethiopia system of goment.

Since 1994, Ethiopia don dey operate federal system wey be say different ethnic groups dey run tins for 10 regions.

One powerful party for Tigray wey dem dey call Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) bin influence di setting up of dis system of goment.

Na dem lead one four-party coalition wey govern Ethiopia from 1991 wen dem pursue military regime from power.

Under dat coalition, Ethiopia bin dey prosper well-well but pipo bin dey worry about human rights and di level of democracy.

Small time, di concern and tok-tok turn to protest wey lead to goment reshuffle wey make oga Abiy become prime minister.

Abiy bin comot main Tigray goment leaders wey dem accuse of corruption. Dis move bin cause critics for Tigray to begin hala because dem feel say Abiy wan centralise power and dabaru Ethiopia federal system.

Di quarrel bin reach highest for September wen Tigray bone di goment to do dia own regional election. Central goment say e dey illegal.

Tins worse more for October wen di central goment suspend funding come cut ties wit Tigray. Tigray say dis one na war goment don declare.

Tension bin increase. Abiy come accuse Tigray forces say dem attack army base to tiff weapons.

"Di federal goment therefore dey pressed to use military confrontation," Abiy tok.