Awo-Omamma Imo state: Wetin happun for di community wey lead to di burning of house and property?

38 minutes wey don pass

Di Nigeria army don comot to tok about wetin happun for Awo-Omamma community for Imo State on Monday, 22, November, 2021.

Dis na afta pipo begin circulate videos of houses, cars and shops wey dey burn for di area on social media.

For inside di videos, we hear residents dey shout, try run around to find water to quench di fire.

Some of di residents wey dey affected also dey cry and pipo dey try console dem for inside some of di video.

One eyewitness wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say some hoodlums bin attack members of di Nigerian army for Ishieke junction for Awo-Omamma and kill one of dem.

"Dem zoom off towards Ihiala for Anambra State and later sojas come enta di area and begin cause havoc for di area as dem set one hotel, cars, houses and shops on fire." Na so di eyewitness tok.

Anoda eyewitness wey no wan make we mention im name say wen dia motor reach di junction, im see some angry sojas wey tanda for dia dey check everybody.

"Sometin fit don vex dem. I no know but dem look really angry . First dem no wan make our motor pass but later dem ask everybody to comot from inside di car .

Di eyewitness say im see cars and filing station wey don burn down and im believe say di sojas fit don do am.

For inside statement wey di Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations of 82 Division Nigerian Army, Abubakar Abdullahi sign, di Nigeria Army confam say true-true, dem lose one of dia sojas wen dem dey try discharge hoodlums for di area.

Dem also explain wetin happun wey cause katakata for di area.

Wetin Nigerian Army tok

Nigerian Army tok say on Monday 22 November 2021, di troops wey dey do exercise GOLDEN DAWN bin scata IPOB/ESN hoodlums wey dey set fire of pipo property as dem dey try force di 'illegitimate Sit-at-Home order' wey di proscribed group bin force on Awo-Omamma Community, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

Army say, as dem- IPOB/ESN criminals bin wan force citizens to follow di unlawful order, dem begin harass, intimidate and physically abuse pipo wey dey go about dia lawful business.

Dem later begin set fire and destroy shops and pipo house for Ishieke junction (along Owerri-Onitsha express way) as punishment against di citizens say dem no follow do sit-at-home.

According to di Nigerian Army, di hoodlums block highway, burn one commercial motor wey dey travel go Onitsha.

Vigilant troops later respond to distress calls from motorists and shop owners and dem sharperly move to di scene and begin ffight wit di hoodlums.

Tori be say di troops overpower di hoodlums wey force dem to run for different directions.

Di statement say dii troops come pursue di hoodlums to dia hideout for Akatta Community for Oru East LGA, wia dem neutralise one member of di group inside one shootout.

As di troops engage di hoodlums for wia dem dey hide, oda members of di group wey accuse some individuals say dem give sojas informate for Ishieke junction go burn houses and businesses of law abiding citizens.

Di troop come later return to di junction to pursue di hoodlums and na dia one of dia sojas die.