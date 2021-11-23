Ho-Fiave murder: Ghana Police on manhunt for boyfriend wey allegedly kill girlfriend den dump her body for fridge inside

Ghana Police say dem dey on manhunt for boyfriend who allegedly murder en girlfriend, dump am inside fridge for House.

On Monday, residents discover de body after neighbours of de young man notice bad stench from de man en room.

Witnesses say dem see as flies full ground around de window and door of de room of de young man police call 'Frank'.

Sake of dat, dem break into de room discover de decomposing body of de girlfriend of de male tenant inside double-decker fridge.

De neighbours alert police who take over de crime scene for investigations.

According to Volta Refional Police PRO ASP Efia Tenge, "upon careful examination of de crime scene, dem carry de body which dey advanced stage of decomposition go morgue for autopsy."

Neighbors identify de dead girlfriend only as Lizzy, but police say dem no dey see de whereabouts of suspect, Frank.

"Search dey underway to trace and arrest de said boyfriend who dem feel say kill de lady" she add.

Rising case of insecurity

Dis go be de second time police discover body inside fridge for Ghana dis year.

Similar case happen for Ho, Volta Region around March dis year wen boyfriend allegedly kill girlfriend wey he try commit suicide.

Again, around August dis year, police arrest one young man for Abesim, Bono Region after dem discover chopped human remains of three young boys inside en fridge.

Ghana lately dey experience rise in cases of murder for various reasons including ritual purposes, robbery den tins.

Experts blame de increasing murder rate on unemployment, weak criminal justice system which no dey put fear in culprits sake dem feel nobody go catch dem.