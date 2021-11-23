Baba Suwe burial: Babatunde Omidina go dey buried for im house for Ikorodu - See wetin to know

23 November 2021, 08:40 WAT New Informate 4 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @BABASUWETV

Tori from Ikorodu Lagos home of Nollywood actor and comedian Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe be say dem fit bury di actor dis Tuesday.

Di family don already dig grave wia dem go bury am as at Tuesday morning. Dem also open condolence register beside di grave for visitors.

Sola Omidina confam Baba Suwe death to BBC Pidgin on Monday say di Nigerian comedian die around afternoon dat day.

Pipo don dey gada small-small for di late actor family house dey wait formal announcement of di burial. Baba Suwe house dey very popular for Ikorodu area of Lagos, as pipo dey see am as mentor.

Baba Suwe family na Muslim family and Muslims no dey waste time to bury pesin wey die, but insider tell BBC Pidgin say some members of di family wey no dey for Lagos say make dem delay di burial till dem arrive.Im first son Sola dey for America wen im papa death happun for Nigeria.

Im bin tell BBC Pidgin say:

"Dem reach out to me immediately e happun, but im (Baba Suwe) bin sick small".

Baba Suwe bin dey 63-year-old before e die.

E describe e papa as a very wonderful pesin and good father.

"E be good father as e entertain di world, e entertain me as a son as well, because wen I dey watch am for screen, I no dey see am as my fada, I dey see as a comedian."

"E dey funny on screen and funny off di screen. E be di best tin wey don happy to me."

Fotos from Baba Suwe house as dem dey prepare for Baba Suwe burial

Wetin we call dis foto, Di grave wey dem dig

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey troop into Baba Suwe house

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey sign condolence register