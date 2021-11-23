Lai Mohammed: End Sars panel report wey call Lekki toll gate shooting 'massacre' na fake - minister of information
Nigeria Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed don reject di Judicial panel of inquiry report ontop di End Sars mata and Lekki toll gate shooting for Lagos.
Di minister tok give tori for Abuja where e react to information wey dey in side di leaked document of di report of di panel wey chook eye inside cases of police brutality, SARS and di incident for Lekki toll gate wey turn violent.
"We reject di notion dat our soldiers and policemen massacre innocent Nigerians for Lekki on Oct. 20th 2020. Dat conclusion no dey supported by di weight of available evidence.
Indictment for murder na very serious issue we no fit dey dey based on allegations and corroborations, as di panel do. Such allegations must dey proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Di report wey dey circulate dey calculated to embarrass di Federal Goment and im agencies without evidence.