Baba Suwe son Omidina Adebowale Jr tok how e papa take die

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

One of di late Nigerian actor, Babatunde Omidina, AKA Baba Suwe son, Omidina Adebowale Jr don narrate wetin hapun during di last moments of im papa life.

Junior bin dey with im papa Baba Suwe wen im die on Monday, 22, November, 2021.

E die at di age of 63.

Im son Sola Omidina bin confam Baba Suwe death to BBC Pidgin on Monday, say di Nigerian comedian die around afternoon dat day.

But Junior wey dey with am wen im die don tok how e hapun.

Baba Suwe last moments

Baba Suwe son Omidina Adebowale Jr wey bin dey with im papa wen e die say im papa na very strong man. E say hm be go gym wen im mama call am say im papa no dey breathe well.

"Wen I reach house, I enta im room to tok to am and e try to respond but e no fit. My papa na very strong man. E no wan leave us but death dey more powerful. E bin dey on first drip wen I reach house, so dem give am second drip before I komot from im room to wash my kits.