Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon, wey bin announce dia relationship for 2018, don announce dia pregnancy and say dem set to marry next year.

Di celeb couple announce am one letter to dia fans but dem say di wedding go be private ceremony for January 2022.

Park Shin Hye write say; "I dey very nervous to share dis news today, and on one hand, I dey worry say you fit dey very surprised sake of dis sudden news.

"But I still wan yarn all of una first. I wan marry di pesin wey I don dey relationship wit for long time.

"Na im be my source of support for long time and accept all of di shortcomings of di pesin Park Shin Hye, and I go like to begin life as married couple wit am."

Park Shin Hye bin den announce say she dey expect child wit her to-be husband.

She add say "And though I dey careful to tok dis one very early, I dey blessed wit baby. I wan tell una before anyone else."

Tai Joon also tell im fans

Actor Choi Tae Joon bin also share letter wit im fans for im fan cafe about Park Shin Hye say;

"She be like saviour to me wey teach me without words to smile brightly when I dey happy and to cry out loud when I dey sad.

"Now, we go like make our marriage vows and let dis love wey i dey grateful for bear fruit."

E add say; "And though I dey try careful to tok dis, we dey blessed wit baby as we dey prepare for di new chapter of our lives.

"You fit dey surprised for di sudden news, but I want to let una know before anyone else, so I dey carry my heartfelt feelings through my incomplete writing."