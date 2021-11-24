Grammy nominations 2022: Wizkid, Rocky Dawuni, Femi Kuti, Angelique Kidjo Best Global Music Album category and how di recording academy dey pick di winner

Di Grammy academy announce im nominees for di 64th awards ceremony on Tuesday, 23, November, 2021.

Di Recording Academy reveal di nominations for all 86 categories for di 2022 GRAMMYs Awards show.

Inside di categories, Nigerian musician Wizkid and Femi Kuti get nomination for di Best Global Music Album among oda musicians like musician, Rocky Dawuni, Angelique Kidjo, and Daniel Ho & Friends.

Before di 2020 Grammys, 'Best Global Music Album' dey known as di 'Best World Music Album' category.

Grammy say dem change di name to make am more relevant, modern and inclusive.

"Di change dey symbolise a move away from di idea of colonialism, folk and 'non-American' wey di former term dey carry as we dey try adapt to current listening trends", dem add.

How Grammy go pick di winner for Best Global Music Album?

Na only Recording Academy voting members dey determine who dem go nominate or who go be winner of any Grammy Award category.

Dis members na music creators, plus artists, producers, songwriters, and engineers wey di Academy don already choose sake of dia expertise.

Afta dem don determine who dey nomination list and announce am, di members of di Academy go begin vote to determine winner for each of di category.

Academy members dey vote for up to ten categories across up to three fields for di genre fields

Dem go also vote for four categories of di General Field to determine di winners.

To ensure di quality of voting, members go only directly vote only for dia fields of expertise.

Na di number of votes from members of di academy go determine who go be winner for dis year Best Global Music Album awards out of Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Angelique Kidjo, Rocky Dawuni and Daniel Ho & Friends.

Meanwhile Beninese musician, Angelique Kidjo don win dis category three times. Who be di oda musicians wey don win am in di past ten years?

Winners of di 'Best Global Music Album' in di past Ten years

2020: Burna Boy win wit im 'Twice As Tall''

2019: Angelique Kidjo win wit 'Celia'

2018: Soweto Gospel Choir win wit 'Freedom'

2017: Ladysmith Black Mambazo win wit 'Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration'

2016: Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble win wit 'Sing Me Home'

2015: Angelique Kidjo win wit 'Sings'

2014: Angelique Kidjo win wit 'Eve'

2013: Dis year, di category get two winners Gipsy Kings wit Savor Flamenco plus Ladysmith Black Mambazo wit dia live performance of 'Singing For Peace Around The World.'

2012; Ravi Shankar win am wit 'The Living Room Sessions Part 1'

2011: Tinariwen wit 'Tassili'

Check out di 2021 Grammy 'Best Global Music Album' nominees

WIZKID

Wizkid wey e real name na Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, na Nigerian singer and songwriter.

E also dey known as Wizzy or Starboy and na one of Africa biggest artistes.

Wizkid begin dey recordi music for very young age and manage to release one collaborative album with di Glorious Five, one group wey im and some couple of e church friends form.

E rise to dey popular afta e release "Holla at Your Boy", di lead single from im debut studio album Superstar for (2011).

"Tease Me/Bad Guys", "Don't Dull", "Love My Baby", "Pakurumo" and "Oluwa Lo Ni" na also part of wetin im release as singles from di Superstar album.

For 2016, Wizkid achieve international recognition afta e collaboration with Drake for di global hit, "One Dance".

For 2019, e feature for Beyoncé project Di Lion King: di Gift for di collaboration "Brown Skin Girl", wey make am win Grammy Award for Best Music Video.

Femi Kuti

Femi Kuti, na son of di late, legendary musician Fela Kuti.

Before Femi become im own band leader, e start to dey play saxophone for e father band, Egypt 80, for 1979 where e learn everi-everi about performing with a legend.

For 1986, Femi create im own band wey dem call Positive Force, and e quickly dey popular as strong group for Afrobeat music.

Femi don perform for some of di world most ogbonge stages and festivals, and collaborate with big musicians for different genres.

E get two nominations for di 2022 Grammy; im song Pà Pá Pà dey for di list of Best Global Music Performance while e Album Legacy + dey Best Global Music Album list.

Anglique Kidjo

Four-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo na one of di greatest artists for international music today,

She get thirteen albums to her name.

Di Benin Republic musician fit sing for more dan five languages.

Time Magazine don call am "Africa's premier diva". Di BBC don include her for dia list of di continent 50 most iconic figures, and for 2011, The Guardian list her as one of dia Top 100 Most Inspiring Women for di World.

Forbes Magazine don also rank Angelique as di first woman for dia list of di Most Powerful Celebrities for Africa.

As a performer, her ogbonge voice, stage presence and ability to speak plenti languages don win am respect from her peers and expand her following across national borders.

Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni don first collect Grammy nomination for di year 2015 for di Best Raggae Album category wit im Album 'Branches Of The Same Tree'

Rocky Dawuni na Ghanaian singer, songwriter and record producer wey dey perform im signature 'Afro Roots' sound wey get mixture of Reggae, Afrobeat, Highlife and Soul music.

Dawuni don share di stage wit Stevie Wonder, Peter Gabriel, Bono, Jason Mraz, Janelle Monáe and John Legend, among many others.

CNN bin don name am as one of Africa Top 10 global stars.

Im stature as a cultural diplomat and successful melding of music and activism don lead am to become tok-tok pesin for different global causes.