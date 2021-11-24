NSMQ 2021 Finals: Date, time, everything you for know about National Science and Maths Quiz Ghana popular competition

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @NSMQ 2021/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Students who dey represent Prempeh College in de finals

Three top schools make am into de finals of de 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz out of 146 schools wey contest.

De three schools, Prempeh College, PRESEC Legon and Keta SHTS go lock horns for de coveted trophy which dey give schools bragging rights as best school in Ghana.

When be finals of de competition?

Organisers slate de finals of de NSMQ2021 for Friday, November 26.

De finals go happen for de Ashanti Region of Ghana, dis be switch from Greater Accra where dem usually dey hold de competition.

Background of top three finalists

De three schools put up impressive performances throughout de month long contest wey start in October.

Prempeh College

Four time winners, Prempeh College dey hope say dem go crush competition from PRESEC Legon and new entrants Keta SHTS to lift de trophy.

Prempeh College who dey represent Ashanti Region hope say dem go pick de trophy from Accra champions from last year, PRESEC Legon.

PRESEC Legon

Meanwhile, PRESEC Legon who make three consecutive appearances in de finals since 2019 dey hope say dem go lift de trophy for de seventh.

PRESEC Legon retain de trophy which dem win during de 2020 NSMQ competition last year.

Keta SHTS

New discovery of de NSMQ 2021, Keta SHTS beat all odds to make am to de finals of de competition.

Dem set record as de first time any school from de Volta Region of Ghana make am to de finals of de National Science and Maths Quiz.

Wia dis foto come from, Sceenshot Wetin we call dis foto, Six time winners, PRESEC Legon dey hope say dem go win seventh trophy dis year

History of NSMQ competition

De National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) start in 1993, after one lecturer get de idea when during conversation someone ask am - why say birds dey fit stand electric pole cable top but de electricity no dey shock dem?

Out of dis question, he realize say some science questions dey which if dem put together for competition go help educate and inform people more about science and maths.

Dis be how de idea develop into de popular annual show which Ghanaians dey follow closely for de bragging rights.

Dis major event for secondary school students, dey enjoy massive support from old students who dey root for dema favorite schools.

NSMQ be de biggest academic quiz competition for Ghana, winners of de contest dey gain prestige as de best school in de country in de year under review.

Schools wey win more NSMQ trophies get some prestige about de quality of dema tuition den standards.