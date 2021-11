Progesterone recommended by sabi pipo to prevent early miscarriage

38 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Women dem wey dey bleed during early pregnancy, wey don get at least one miscarriage go fit get treatment from hormone progesterone.

Di new guide from health watchdog NICE, dey based on research wey suggest say di treatment fit make women born 8,450 pikin dem everi year for di United Kingdom.

Di higher di number of miscarriages wey di woman don get, na di more di progesterone go work according to di trial.

Di hormone wey dey hapun naturally dey helep arrange di womb for di pikin wey go grow inside.

Afta five miscarriages, one woman wey be Josie don get belle wey don reach 15 weeks wey be her 6th pregnancy.

And na her longest pregnancy so far, and while e dey hard to know weda true-true her progesterone treatment na im cause am, big difference dey from how she dey feel now.

"If dis tin na wetin go make am dey OK for us …na just miracle,"

"Wetin we want since na to become mama and papa. So to finally come dis long way and to get di opportunity and get di progesterone , e don give us hope wey we no fit describe." She tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Josie and David say: "All dem ever want na to become parents"

Bleeding wey no dey stop

About one inside five women dey experience bleeding, or spotting as some pipo dey call am for di first 12 weeks of dia pregnancy.

E no dey cause problems most times , but dem dey advise dem to check am out wit dia doctor or midwife to dey sure.

Some fit dey experience "threatened miscarriage" wen dem dey bleed as dem cari belle.

Dem dey tell some oF dem to go house, wait small dem see wetin go happun next.

Di new National Institute for Health and Care (NICE) don recommend to dey chook progesterone pessaries inside di vagina two times a day.

Na wetin doctors for Birmingham Women's Hospital prescribe for Josie.

One trial wey dem do for di Tommy's National Centre for Miscarriage Research wey dem base di new guidance on, see say progesterone no make much of di difference for women wey just dey bleed and neva get miscarriage bifor.

But di more miscarriage wey di woman don dey na im go make di progesterone dey more effective.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Beta Treatments

One of di pipo wey dey behind di Tommy's National Centre for Miscarriage Research, research, Prof Arri Coomarasamy, wey from di University of Birmingham tok say, "dis na very significant moment"

"E go give hope to thousands of pipo wey dey for UK"

"But e dey very important to appreciate say only some miscarriages wey progesterone fit stop"

"Oda tins wey dey cause miscarriages dey too"

"We still need to study dem. We need to find oda treaTment wey go work well"

About one pregnancy out of four dey end for miscarriage, wit dI majority for di first few months or trimester.

Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists president Dr. Edward Morris tok say, "e dey positive say NICE don acknowledge di latest evidence.