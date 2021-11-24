Boko Haram wan establish camp for Kainji Niger State - Nigerian Official

Wia dis foto come from, BOKO HARAM VIDEO Wetin we call dis foto, Before e become leader of Iswap, Barnawi act as spokesperson for Boko Haram

Group wey Niger state goment for north west Nigeria suspect say na Boko Haram and ISWAP dey try to establish camp for Kainji area of di state.

Secretary to di State Goment (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, give dis informate wen im dey give security update for di state capital, Minna on Tuesday 24 November 2021.

Oga Matane admittance go make an di first time wey Niger state goment dey publicly admit say Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents don enta di state.

"For ISWAP, we know, dem get one major.., dem dey try to establish camp around National Park Service for Kainji."

Oga Matane wey describe di group say di way wey dem dey take operate resemble di way Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa province dey operate.

"E get di areas wey we believe dia operation resemble those of Boko Haram and ISWAP becos dis pipo bin come den try to gel wit communities by telling dem dey need to cooperate wit dem, so at dem go dey free, dem no go touch dem."

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

In fact, di insurgent group no dey hide demsef at all, as dem dey try to informate pipo of dia presence.

Dem even do audio recording to tell pipo about who dem be.

Matane say, "dem even do some audio recording to say em dey dia, dem no be kidnapers, dem no be bandits, but dem be religious organisation wey wan establish caliphate wey go handle, deal wit criminality plus oda issues wey relate to am."

Di state goment say during every Friday prayers members of di group dey go round to preach to di villagers make dem no send dia pikin go school.

Attack on pipo for community

Reports from di state goment say Boko Haram and ISWAP dey force parents for part of d state to comot dia pikin dem form school for Shiroro local goment area.

Di SSG say di armed group dey burn farms for di communities inside di local goment sake of dem no gree pay tax wey dem impose on dem.

Oda times bandits attack

In di last few years, communities and villages for Niger state don dey face attacks from pipo wey goment at di time bin describe as bandits.

For beginning of October chairman of Shiroro local goment for di state, Sulieman Chukuba, cry out to di world say Boko Haram don enta di state.

Chukuba bin say members of Boko Haram dey for eight out of twenty-five wards.

At dat time di state goment no say pim.

Di SSG security report wey im give on Tuesday November 24, na di first public comment wey Nigeri state goment dey make to acknowledge say Boko Haram and ISWAP don enta di state.

On okada ban

Recently Niger goment ban di use of okada for di state weda for commercial or private purpose to help improve security.

According to Matane, at di tiem "wen we impose di ban on okada, believe me, di bandits and kidnapers bin almost dey enta Minna.

"Dem bin don dey outskirts dey come, we quickly ban di okada business operation. And lo and behold, more dan ten thousand of dis okada pipo leave Niger state. And na dat time we begin see peace."

Most of di pipo wey dey operate okada for Niger state no from di state.

SSG Matane say "most of dem come from oda states."

Oda times bandits attack

Okada ban

