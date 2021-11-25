Channel migrant deaths: Latest afta 27 pipo die wen dia boat sink

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

At least 27 pipo wey bin dey head for di UK don drown for di English Chanel near Calais afta dia boat sink.

Five women and one girl bin dey among di pipo wey die, France interior minister tok.

See wetin else we sabi about di incident.

Wetin hapun?

Na one fishing boat sound di alarm on Wednesday afternoon afta dem sight some pipo for sea off the coast of France.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin bin say 31 migrants drowned, including five women and a young girl.

Dem later revise di total down to 27.

Mr Darmanin said di boat bin get 34 pipo on board. Two pipo na im dem rescue and one pesin still dey miss.

E say dem don arrest four traffickers wey dey linked to di incident.

Two pipo don already appear for court and prosecutors don already open case of serious manslaughter, e add.

French and British authorities dey conduct rescue operation by air and sea.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Emergency services for Calais harbour

Wetin we know about di boat wey di migrants use?

Mr Darmanin describe di boat di migrants dey use as small boat wey dey "very weak".

E say "e be like pool wey you blow up for your garden", according to one translation on Sky News.

French police say di boat set out from di Dunkirk area, east of Calais.

Fishermen for di area say calm weather bin ginger more migrants dan usual to attempt to make di crossing on Wednesday.

Reports say about 25 boats bin attempt to make di crossing during di day.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, French volunteer sea rescue organisation boat wey dey carry di bodies of migrants land Calais harbour

Wetin be di reaction to di incident?

Di International Organization for Migration say di incident amount to di biggest single loss of life for di Channel since dem begin dey collect data for 2014.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson chair emergency Cobra meeting in di evening.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson say e dey "shocked" by wetin hapun, e add say di UK go leave "no stone unturned" to stop human trafficking gangs.

French President Emmanuel Macron say e no go allow di Channel to become a "cemetery" and vow to find out who dey responsible.

Mr Johnson and Mr Macron speak on Wednesday night. Downing Street say dem agree on di importance of close working with dia neighbours for Belgium and di Netherlands, as well as oda European kontries, to tackle di problem before pipo reach di French coast.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex say di incident na "tragedy" and those wey die be victims of "criminal smugglers".

Di president and chairman of di ports of Calais and Boulogne, Jean-Marc Puissesseau, tell BBC say: "Even if di sea no look so rough, for di middle [of di English Channel] many waves dey. E dey dangerous."