Baba Suwe burial: Babatunde Omidina go make im final journey today - See how e go hapun

40 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, SOLA Omidina

Ogbonge nollywood actor Babatunde Omidina, wey pipo sabi as Baba Suwe go im final journey to im final resting place today, 25, November, 2021.

Di burial go hapun for im house for Ikorodu, Lagos state, south west Nigeria.

According to im family, di burial go hapun on Thursday, 25, November, 2021 by 10:00am for Baba Suwe house for Ewu Elepe, Ijede road, Ikorodu Lagos.

Sola Omidina, Bba Suwe son bin confam Baba Suwe death to BBC Pidgin on Monday, 22,November, 2021, say di Nigerian comedian die around afternoon dat day.

Im bin tell BBC Pidgin say:

"Dem reach out to me immediately e happun, but im (Baba Suwe) bin sick small".

Baba Suwe bin dey 63-year-old before e die.

Since den, pipo bin don dey gada small-small for di late actor family house to condole with di family. Baba Suwe house dey very popular for Ikorodu area of Lagos, as pipo dey see am as mentor.

Wia dis foto come from, Baba Suwe family

Baba Suwe last moments

Baba Suwe son Omidina Adebowale Jr wey bin dey with im papa wen e die say im papa na very strong man. E say hm be go gym wen im mama call am say im papa no dey breathe well.

"Wen I reach house, I enta im room to tok to am and e try to respond but e no fit. My papa na very strong man. E no wan leave us but death dey more powerful. E bin dey on first drip wen I reach house, so dem give am second drip before I komot from im room to wash my kits.

"Wen I dey wash my kits, my mama take me to my room and say my papa don die. Shock hold me for body and na why I post di video on my WhatsApp status. Di video bin go viral witihn five minutes wey I post am," Junior tok.

Who be Baba Suwe?

Dem born Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe on August 22, 1958, for Inabere Street for Lagos Island.

But di legendary actor come from Ikorodu local goment area of Lagos.

E marry e wife, Omoladun Omidina wey also be actor for 1995 and she die for September, 2009.

Di popular actor bin attend Jamaitul Islamial Primary School for Lagos, and Children Boarding School, Osogbo.

After im boarding school, Baba Suwe bin get im West African School Certificate for Ifeoluwa Grammar School for Osogbo, Osun State, southwest Nigeria.

Baba Suwe begin acting career for 1971 and e bin act for both English and Yoruba language films.

Di veteran Nollywood comedian dey often play di role of confuse servant or security guard.

E become popular afta e feature in one movie titled, Omolasan.