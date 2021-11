Clem Ohameze: Nollywood actor talk why e ask Nigerians to pray for am for viral video

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Ogbonge Nollywood actor Clem Ohameze don tell BBC Pidgin di reason why e post video where e ask Nigerians to pray for am.

Dis na as di actor wan undergo one surgery to correct im lower limb.

Inside one video, wey show online, di actor say e involve for one accident some time ago.

Ohameze wey ask Nigerians make dem pray for am sake of say he won undergo di surgery say prayer dey work wonders.

Inside di video wey dey circulate on social media, Clem say di surgery wey he won undergo dey very scary.

"I bin get car accident sometime ago. Wen dem dey treat me for hospital, dem find out say my lower limb dey affected. Xray show say my cervical vertebrae 3 don collapse on cervical vertebrae 4, and dis tin cause pressure on my spinal cord, wey also make my movement slow.

"Dem treat me and I bin get better. But afta a while I no fit work well and I go back to di hospital. I do CT scan and MRI. Wen result come out, di surgeon and di neurosurgeon agree say make I do procedural surgery to separate di cervical vertebrae 3 from di cervical vertebrae 4," Clem tok for di video.

Afta di video of Clem go viral, di ogbonge actor bin speak with BBC Pidgin about di accident wey cause walking issue for am.

Wetin hapun wey make di actor speak out?

Wen im tok to BBC Pidgin, di actor say im go undergo di surgery for di first week of December 2021.

According to di popular actor, im need pipo prayer because noting wey be like prayer. E say na di only ting wey e need be dat, say e no need dia money.

"Di only ting wey I need from pipo na dia prayer. Notin wey be like prayer. Prayer go beyond everytin. I no want money from anybody, na only dia good thought and prayer I need."

Clem also tok say na because of im health challenge e no dey show face inside movies dis days.

Wia dis foto come from, Clem Ohameze

Who be Clem Ohameze?

Clem na 56 years old Nigerian actor wey don feature for many Nollywood movies - one of dem na End time. Odas na Last Burial, wey shake everywhere for di year 2000.

Di actor bin join politics to contest for House of Representative member of Ohaji-Egbema-Oguta Federal Constituency in 2007 but he abandon dis political ambition.