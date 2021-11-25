Adamawa lawmaker give N1000 scholarship to students? See wetin we find out

Wia dis foto come from, Awwal Garba

One tori dey fly upandan for social media say one lawmaker for Adamawa state (northern Nigeria), Ibrahim Italia, share N1000 (less dan $2) to some students of di Federal College of Education Yola.

Some Nigerians across social media condemn di action say N1000 too small to be shared as scholarship to students especially for di present time wey di economy dey suffer from inflation.

BBC Pidgin reach out to Awwal Garba wey be di legislative aide to di lawmaker and e tok say di report say im oga give N1000 to students as scholarship na big lie as na just assistance to settle 'damages fee'

wey school demand from dem.

Wetin di viral fotos show?

Di fotos wey go viral show di aide of Hon Ibrahim Italiya dey share N1000 note to di students of FCE Yola wey comot from im constituency.

But di lawmaker aide don explain wetin happun.

"Students unrest happun for di school last month so di school come decide say each student must pay N1500 each for damages so honourable Italiya hear di cries of students of im constituency na why e decide to pay 70 percent of di charges for dem."

"So di N1000 no be for any scholarship as many media dey report about - na just assistance for dem to pay di money wey school impose on dem for some damage wey happun afta students protest."

Awwal say di lawmaker no happy with di fake news wey dey go round about am because na positive tin e do.

"Di lawmaker no happy at all with di lies. In fact di students bin tell am say even if na N500 make e give dem but e decide to give dem N1000 to over 100 of dem."

One student for FCE Yola Kinumi Yunana wey come from Mayo Belwa constituency also confam to BBC News Pidgin say di money wey dem receive na assistance to pay school charges and e even send di school letter to prove am.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Screenshot of document of circular of di school re-opening

Nigerian politicians and love for sharing money

Earlier dis year, BBC Pidgin run tori of how di federal lawmaker Honourable Suleja share about N50 million cash to pipo of im constituency as empowerment.

Di fotos bin trend for social media wey show Suleja dey give out bundles of cash to pipo wey e dey represent for assembly.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/ Abu Suleja Wetin we call dis foto, Earlier dis year Federal lawmaker Abu Suleja also share empowerment money to im constituency pipo

Also during month of Ramadan wey Muslims dey fast, video of how Federal Lawmaker Ado Alhassan Doguwa begin share money to pipo of im constituency circulate social media.