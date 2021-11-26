Covid 19 new B.1.1.529 variant: UK to suspend flight from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana and odas sake of coronavirus strain

Di UK go temporarily suspend direct flights from six African countries from afternoon on Friday.

Dem go also add dis kontris to di UK travel red list.

Dis dey come as scientist say dem identify one new coronavirus variant strain wey dem detect for Botswana and e don spread to South Africa.

And British scientists don tok say di B.1.1.529 variant na di worst wey dem don ever see.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid tok say from 12:00 GMT on Friday dem go add di six kontris to dia red list, and flights go dey temporarily banned.

Also dem tok say travellers wey dey England from many southern African kontris go need new quarantine sake of warnings ontop di new coronavirus variant.

One expert say di variant, known as B.1.1.529, na "di worst one we don ever see", and concerns dey say immunity fit no work for am.

Na only 59 confam cases dem don identify for South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana so far.

See di six African kontris UK wan suspend flight from

South Africa,

Namibia,

Zimbabwe,

Botswana,

Lesotho plus

Eswatini a

Oga Javid say di scientists dey "deeply concerned" about di new variant and dem go need to learn more about am.

But im tok say di variant dey quick spread, "even double pass di way we don see Delta variant dey spread".

Im also add say "dat one go suggest say di new variant fit dey catch pipo more and di current vaccines wey we get fit no work for am."

E tok say why im dey add di six kontris to di red list na "to dey careful and take action and try to protect our borders di best way we fit do am".

From 12:00 on Friday, dem go ban non-UK and Irish residents from entering England if dem don dey for di six kontris in di past 10 days.

Any British or Irish resident wey dey arrivie from di kontris afta 04:00 on Sunday go need quarantine for hotel.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA don ask pipo wey don enta di kontri in di last 10 days to do PCR test.

Di flight ban go remain in place until di hotel quarantine system dey up and running.