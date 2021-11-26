NSMQ 2021 Finals: Winner of Ghana National Science and Maths Quiz 2021 go emerge through dis processs

Wia dis foto come from, @NSMQ2021/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Quiz mistress for de grand finale of de popular quiz competition

Thousands of Ghanaians go dey glued to dema radio sets, TV den online platforms today for de grand finale of de 2021 NSMQ which go start by 2.00pm today.

De competition which dey happen for Kumasi dis year get different flavore sake of de host region, but one thing which no be missing me de smart students.

De schools wey emerge as top three finalists, PRESEC Legon, Prempeh College den Keta SHTS go face each other today for de coveted trophy, bragging rights den cash prize of Ghc80,000.

So who go be de winner and how dem go emerge as winners of de contest?

Wia dis foto come from, Sceenshot Wetin we call dis foto, Six time winners, PRESEC Legon dey hope say dem go win seventh trophy dis year

Structure of de competition for 2021 NSMQ winner

De winner go emerge after five rounds of de contest, de schools go lock horns in question and answer session.

But each round of questions and format be different from de other.

Dis be how de five rounds dey like.

Round 1 - Fundamental Questions

Round one dey consist of fundamental questions in Biology, Chemistry, Physics den Mathematics.

Each school go get four questions each, wrongly answered questions go-go to de other schools as bonus.

Also de quiz mistress go fit award partial marks if answer to questions no sheda be complete.

Wia dis foto come from, @NSMQ/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, 2021 NSMQ finalists

Round 2 - Speed Race

In dis round, all de three schools go receive the same question at the same time.

Any of de schools wey go ring de bell to answer de question out there.

No partial marks dey for dis round inside, wey schools dey get maximum marks for correctly answered questions.

De school wey go ring de bell fast with right answer usually dey get de marks.

Wia dis foto come from, @NSMQ 2021/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Students who dey represent Prempeh College in de finals

Round 3 - Problem of de day

De third round be de famous "Problem of de Day."

During dis stage, contestants for solve one single question which dey carry 10 marks correctly within 4 minutes.

Dis be one of de most popular rounds, usually e be de round wey dey fit determine de winner or loser based on de mark involved.

Round 4 - True or False

In round four, contestants go receive true or false questions.

Dem for answer either true or false for 2 points,

But at dis stage, wrongly answered question dey attract penalty of -1 point.

If one school fail to answer true or false question correctly, de next school fit answer am correctly for full two points.

Round 5 - Riddle-Riddle

De most famous of de rounds be de riddle-riddle.

In dis round, de quiz mistress go ask riddle and ask de schools to answer it various marks.

De school wey go ring de bell first go get de chance to answer, but de points dem go get for de right answer dey depend on number of clues de quiz mistress give.

On de second clue, correctly answered question dey attract 4 points.

On de third or fourth clue, correctly answered question dey attract 3 points.

Sometimes quiz mistress dey fit tweak some of de round based on de decision of de contest organizers but generally dis be de main structure of de quiz contest.

Wia dis foto come from, @NSMQ 2021/Twitter

What be de NSMQ competition?

De National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) start in 1993, after one lecturer get de idea when during conversation someone ask am - why say birds dey fit stand electric pole cable top but de electricity no dey shock dem?

Out of dis question, he realize say some science questions dey which if dem put together for competition go help educate and inform people more about science and maths.

Dis be how de idea develop into de popular annual show which Ghanaians dey follow closely for de bragging rights.

Dis major event for secondary school students, dey enjoy massive support from old students who dey root for dema favorite schools.

NSMQ be de biggest academic quiz competition for Ghana, winners of de contest dey gain prestige as de best school in de country in de year under review.

Schools wey win more NSMQ trophies get some prestige about de quality of dema tuition den standards.