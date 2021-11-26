France - UK migrants talks pause as migrants wey cross di English Channel cause gbas-gbos between di two kontries

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Frfance President Emmanuel Macron don vex react to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson public call for France to take back migrants wey reach di UK.

Di French President accuse di UK prime minister say e no "serious" as e make di call on Twitter, afta di deaths of 27 pipo on Wednesday.

And im tok-tok pesin accuse Mr Johnson of "double talk" say e say something different to Mr Macron privately.

France interior minister don cancel tok-tok wit UK Home Secretary Priti Patel afta Johnson call say make dem take back di migrants wey cross di English Channel.

Gérald Darmanin say France dey disappointed by di letter.

"To make am public even make am worse."

Oga Johnson bin set out five steps for im letter to President Emmanuel Macron to avoid a repeat of di tragedy wey happun wen boat sink for di Channel on Wednesday.

"We consider di British prime minister public letter unacceptable and e no follow our discussions between partners," Oga Darmanin tok for one statement.

"Sake of dis, we no longer invite Priti Patel," e add.

Di sinking of di weak boat on Wednesday mark di biggest loss of life since di record of drowning for di English Channel and 27 pipo, wey include 17 men, seven women - one of dem get belle - and three children, na im die

Belgium, di Netherlands, Germany and di European Commission go attend Sunday summit for Calais.

Within hours wey Oga Johnson post im letter on social media, di anger of di French goment dey clear.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Goment tok-tok pesin Gabriel Attal tok say di letter dey "poor in substance, and totally out of place", and e fail to respect all di work wey France don do for di Channel coast.

For im letter to Mr Macron, di UK prime minister bring out five steps im wan make dem take:

Joint patrols to prevent more boats to comot from French beaches

Use more advanced technology, like sensors and radar

Put maritime patrols for each oda territorial water and airborne surveillance

Put more effort to di work of di two kontris joint intelligence cell

Begin immediate work on one bilateral returns agreement wit France, plus toks to establish one UK-EU returns agreement

"Agreement wit France to take back migrants wey cross di Channel through dis dangerous route go get immediate and significant impact," Oga Johnson tok.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defend di letter, tell BBC Breakfast say "friends and neighbours" need to work togeda.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na di boat wey migrants take dey use cross di Channell

"No nation fit do am alone. I hope di French go reconsider. Na in our interests. Na in dia interests.

Dis go certainly dey in di interests of pipo wey dem dey traffic enta di UK, wit all dis tragic scenes wey we dey see - pipo dey die."