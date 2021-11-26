Police recruitment 2021: See how to apply for di Nigeria police 2021 recruitment exercise wey wan start

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Police Force

Police for Nigeria don begin di recruitment of Police constables for 2021.

Dis dey come even as di security outfit dey face plenty criticism for di kontri sake of many reported cases of police brutality.

But di Nigeria Police Force don promise reforms wey go end cases of civilian brutality.

Di Nigeria Police Force (NPF) say citizens wey dey interested and dey qualify for di 'Constable' roles fit begin apply.

For statement wey Police PRO, Frank Uba sign, NPF tok say dem go open di portal from 29, November, 2021 and e go last for six weeks until 10 January, 2022.

Dem tok say make interested applicants dem log on to di recruitment portal wey be https://www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

Wetin you need sabi before you apply

You must be from Nigeria by birth or get National Identification Number(NIN)

5 Credits wey no pass two times wey you write di exams dem (WASSCE, GCE, NECO, NABTEB,) with credit pass for English and Mathematics.

Applicants must dey between 17 and 25 years.

Applicants must dey okay, medically, physically and psychologically.

For men, you no go short pass 1.67 metres and for women, you no go short pass 1.64 metres.

Applicants no go get pass 86cm wey be 34 inches expanded chest measurement for only men.

Female applicants no go get belle during di recruitment period.

Applicants no suppose get anytin wey go embarrass dem.

No applicant go get K-leg, Bow-leg, knees wey bend, hand wey no go fit dey straight wen dem stand attention and perform all di work wey hands dey do.

How you go apply?

Applicants go log into di Nigeria Police Force 2021 recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng wey go open 29 November 2021 to 10 January 2022.

Applicants must get di following tins:

National Identification Number (NIN)

Email Address wey dey work, and phone number wey dey work , before you start to apply.

Make sure say all your O'Level results dey scanned, so dat you go upload am for your portal.

Filling instructions

Fill di form for di portal, check am again before you submit.

Make sure say you print di forms wen you fill dem finish.

You go submit di forms for di recruitment, physical screening exercises centres.

Di Nigeria Police Force go invite applicants wey meet all di requirements afta you complete dia online registration.

Dem go contact dem through di email address and phone numbers wey dem submit.

Di NPF don warn applicants say dem no go enta into any tok-tok wit candidates for dis exercise apart from di email address dem wey di candidates submit.

Dem add say di recruitment exercise na free.

Wetin you need know about di police force before you join

Di Nigeria Police Force na di principal law enforcement agency for Nigeria.

E get staff deployment across di 36 states of di kontri and di Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Di command and control of di Nigeria Police Force dey under di Inspector General of Police.

Salary

E dey important make you know say, as you dey apply to join, di police na for only pipo wey get passion for di job, according to wetin Abimbola Opeyemi, di Public relations Officer of Ogun State Police Command tell BBC Pidgin.

Check out di salary below:

Constable- N46,000- N47000

Corporal-N52,000-N53,000

Sergeant- N62,000-N63,000,

Unconfirmed 1 bar-N78,000

Confirmed Inspector -2 bars - N123,000

One star-ASP- N132,000-N134,000

Confirmed ASP N139,000

DSP N142,000-N143,000.

Benefits

No be di salary be di only perks wey dey police - oda benefits dey ground.

According to Opeyemi, police bin dey also get accommodation for dia various barracks wey dey di kontri. E add say, pipo wey no see barracks collect go collect accommodation fees.

Security allowance also dey.

Health insurance unda di national health insurance scheme follow be part of di benefits

Police recruitment for inside Nigeria na yearly.