Chidinma Ojukwu: Usifo Ataga murder case continue with testimony from witness wey say di accused sell late Super TV CEO laptop give am

14 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, File foto of Chidinma for court

One computer dealer for Ikeja computer village don tell high court for Lagos how Chidinma Ojukwu sale di late Usifo Ataga Macbook pro to am for 495,000 naira two days afta dem discover di man deadi bodi.

Chidinma and one Adedapo Quadri dey face accuse say dem get hand for di murder of super TV oga Usifo Ataga wey die for June 2021.

Security guard discover Usifo deadi bodi on June 15 for di short stay apartment wey im and Chidinma bin lodge from 13 to 15 June 2021, but Chidinma no dey di apartment wen di discovery happun.

Wetin di witness tok for court

Mr Ifeoluwa Olowu say im dey sell new and used laptops and phones and im don dey di business for about five years.

E tell Justice Yetunde Adesanya court say im no too question Chidinma wen she bring di laptop for June 18 to am to buy unto say di girl bin done buy phone from im shop for April 2021.

Olowu say "She tok say she wan sell di laptop for 600,000 naira but we later agree for 495,000 naira wey I pay from my UBA account to her Sterling bank account afta she done fill purchase forms and present her identity documents".

E say Chidinma no produce receipt of di laptop, say she claim say di laptop na Gift from her boyfriend, and since she get two laptops, she wan sell one to use di moni settle some tins.

Olowu say some days afta e buy di laptop from di defendant, tori begin fly upandan for social media say Chidinma kill Usifo, say im recognize di girl from fotos and videos wey dey internet.

"Wen customers come to sell gadgets, we dey request dem to submit goment approved ID and to fill form wit dia full names and contact details, dis na for us to fit reach dem wen mata pop up" na wetin Olowu tok.

E say dis na dia own way of guiding against pipo wey dey come sell stolen items.

"Wen she bring di laptop, I no fit open am, but Chidinma come unlock am, dat one clear doubt weda na her own or not"

Olowu say e check di value of di Macbook from Apple website wey clock between 1000 to 1200 dollars. Dat time dollar dey between 400 - 450 naira per dollar.

Wetin we call dis foto, File foto of Chidinma dey comot for court

How police gbam dem

Mr Olowu say di mata land am and im manager for police domot, but di documents wey dem collect from Chidinma including her voters card help clear dem from police custody.

E say "Police invite my manager, wen I get call about am, I waka go join am for police station wia we make statements. we show dem all di documents wey di defendant give us".

Police bin don arraign Mr Olowu and two odas before Magistrate court Yaba Lagos ontop Usifo Ataga murder and say dem dey in possession of stolen property. Department of Public Prosecution later clear Olowu from di accuse say e no get case to answer for di murder.

Witnesses for Usifo Ataga murder case

Mr Olowu na di third witness wey court dey receive for di Usifo Ataga murder case. Chidinma Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri na di prime suspects for di case.

Di court bin don receive Nkechi Mogbo and Abubakar Dauda, di owner of di short stay apartment and di security guard wia dem find Usifo Ataga deadi bodi. Dem testify before di court.

Dem tell court how Chidinma take rent di apartment for some days and how Usifo Ataga later join her for dia and how dem find im bodi after Chidinma comot from di apartment.

Chidinma sister Chioma also dey face accuse for di mata say she dey in possession of Usifo Ataga iphone.