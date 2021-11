Ghana 2022 budget rejected: Why lawmakers reject government new year statement plan

Wia dis foto come from, GHANA PARLIAMENT

Parliament of Ghana reject de 2022 budget statement den economic policy wey finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta present to de house.

Dis be after majority members of de house stage walk out sake of disagreement over voice vote which no favour dem.

After dem boycott de parliamentary business, de speaker break for some time to give de majority members chance to return to de chambers.

But sake of dem fail to return, Speaker Alban Bagbin talk say "I no go fit allow govment to frustrate de lawful duty of parliament."

"Dis be hung parliament of 137-137, de independent wey decide to do business plus one side of de majority but no majority house dey inside dis house," he add.

Why Majority MPs walk out of parliament

Ruling govment MPs who be de majority request say General Secretary of de opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for leave de public gallery.

Dem make dis request sake of earlier on, de Speaker of Parliament per de standing orders demand say Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta for leave de chambers.

De demand for de Finance Minister to leave de chambers be sake of de majority MPs call for what parliament dey refer to as 'division' sake of dem disagree plus de Speaker interpretation of voice vote earlier.

But based on de standing order, once de house demand for 'division,' people who no be MPs wey dey de floor of de house for leave de floor sake of that he demand say Finance Minister for leave.

But de majority MPs as form of retaliation also demand say de NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia for also leave de public gallery where members of de general public dey sit to observe proceedings in de house.

But as he refuse to leave wey Speaker no force am out, dem walk out of de chamber.

How dem reject de 2022 budget

Wia dis foto come from, GHANA PARLIAMENT

After speaker take break for some 15 mins wey he return, business of de house continue sake of de number of minority members for parliament dey form quorum.

He now proceed do voice vote on whether dem dey approve de budget or reject am through voice vote.

De minority MPs give a resounding No, de speaker accept de voice vote which lead to de rejection of de 2022 budget.

According to minority members, de newly introduced 1.75% mobile money tax be one of de main reasons for rejecting de budget.

Dis be sake of de untold hardships e go bring on Ghanaians who dey suffer already.

Dis be sake of de introduction of 1.75% mobile money tax dem other things which de minority say govment for address.

Govment reaction to budget rejection

Ruling NPP members for parliament wey boycott sitting say de rejection of de budget no happen constitutionally, so de budget no be rejected.