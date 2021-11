Emirates to resume flights to Nigeria: FG lift ban on Dubai main airline operations

Wia dis foto come from, EMIRATES

Nigeria goment don comot di ban dem put on Dubai main airline, Emirates.

Di Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika wey announce am inside statement wey di Director of Public Affairs for di Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu sign say "from Friday, 26 November 2021, all di conditions on Emirates airline don dey lifted and di airline go fit operate for Nigeria now."

E say di move na in response to di cries of Nigerian travellers and afta serious negotiation wit di United Arab Emirates (UAE), Emirates Airlines home kontri.

D minister add join say UAE don also remove all travel restrictions on Nigerians.

"Today we don receive communication from UAE wey remove some of di conditions of travel wey we bin get concerns about. " E tok.

Why Nigeria Ban Emirate Airline

Nigeria goment bin earlier ban Emirates make e no fly enta Nigeria sake of discriminatory policies wey relate to Covid-19 protocols wey UAE put on Nigeria.

Dis na afta Emirates announce another suspension of flights to and from Nigeria from Monday June, 2021.

Emirates flight ban on Nigeria come barely 48 hours afta UAE announce plans to resume flights wey go connect Nigeria to Dubai.

"In line wit goment directives, passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) dey suspended wit effect from 21 June 2021 until further notice."

Why Emirates ban flights to Nigeria?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Since 4 February, 2021 Emirates Airlines stop to dey airlift Nigerians to Dubai from Abuja and Lagos airports.

Di ban na sake of di refusal by di Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 [PTF] to allow di airline conduct rapid test for coronavirus.

Di airline make dis test compulsory for dia passengers, four hours before dem board dia flights.

But di arrangement no go down well wit Nigerian Federal Goment authorities.

Wetin dey Dubai Nigeria new travel rule before di ban?

Passengers from Nigeria to Dubai:

Passengers must don receive a negative test result for a PCR test wey dem take within 48 hours before departure. UAE citizens no dey affected.

Passengers gatz show a negative PCR test certificate with a QR code from labs wey Nigerian goment approve.

All passengers must undergo one PCR test wen dem arrive for Dubai airport.

Transit passengers gatz comply with entry protocols of dia final destination.

Wia dis foto come from, DUBAI MEDIA OFFICE