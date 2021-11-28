Fuel Subsidy Update: "We go shut down Nigeria if goment remove subsidy" - NANS

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

"Nigeria go close down if di federal goment attempt to remove di fuel subsidy as dem don allegedly propose"

Dis na wetin di President of National Association of Nigerian Student (NANS) Sunday Adedayo Asefon don hala give federal goment say di union go close di kontri if federal goment remove fuel subsidy.

E say dis na di time to respond to goment, especially for wetin di minister of finance, budget and planning, Zainab Ahmed tok say di goment get intention to remove fuel subsidy by February 2022 and give di poorest 40 million pipo transportation moeny of five thousand naira (N5,000) each.

"I tok am again, Nigeria go close down if di federal goment attempt to remove di fuel subsidy as dem don allegedly propose" E hala again.

Asefon also highlight say dis no be di right time for di goment to dey tok fuel subsidy mata as price of tins dey rise upandan plus average Nigerians no dey make beta salary.

Wia dis foto come from, Neem Shutters Media Wetin we call dis foto, NANS President Sunday Adedayo Asefon

"Anoda part wey dey worry us na di plan of goment to pay 40 million poorest Nigerians, N5,000", na so e tok.

"If goment dey sincere and true true dem wan do dis tin for di interest of evribodi for di kontri, dem tok say di money dem dey pay evri year for subsidy na 1.8 trillion naira, and dem say dem go pay 40 million pipo five thousand naira each, wen we calculate am wit na 2.8 trillion naira evri year na im goment go spend, wayo dey evriwia."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kontri pipo for Nigeria bin do nation-wide protest for 2012 against former President Jonathan plan to comot fuel subsidy

"Di 2.8 trillion naira wey goment wan pay Nigerian evri year for transport na anoda window of corruption."

Asefon say dem dey wonda hiw di goment wan take select di 40 million pipo wey go get di benefit for system wey no get beta database to know di number of citizens and competent classification of pipo wey true-true need help.

Condition to remove subsidy

Di NANS presido add say bifor goment go remove subsidy make dem first show goodwill to Nigerians.

E dey beg President Muhammadu Buhari to consider di fuel subsidy removal, say make e look am again well from di eye of Nigerians.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Fuel subsidy: "Government don change mouth'' - Odumakin

E follow hala say di price of cooking gas too don reach di all-time highest for di kontri wey students and pipo no fit buy am again, say make goment chook eye for di gas mata too to help Nigerians now.

"We no dey support wetin di goment dey do."

Di Nigeria Labour Congress for one statement wey dia President Comrade Ayuba Wabba sign on 24 November, 2021, say tok say dem no dey support di federal goment action.

Dem say di 40 million pipo wey goment wan give five thousand naira na na trap wey go put all Nigerians to suffering wey no go end.

Wia dis foto come from, facebook Wetin we call dis foto, NLC President Aliyu Wabba