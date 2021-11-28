Pictures: Beautiful fotos of Oyo State House of Assembly Speaker and im bride for dia wedding

Oyo State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin wey be one of di youngest speakers for Nigeria don wave bye-bye to bachelorhood as e wed im sweetheart, Olamidun Majekodunmi.

Ogbonge Nigerians wey include di govnors of Oyo and Ogun states, di Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi plus di crème dey la crème of di society attend di wedding for Ibadan Oyo state on Saturday, November 27.

Earlier for June, di youthful Speaker bin propose to im girlfriend, Olamidun Majekodunmi.

Hon. Debo Ogundoyin wedding dey come three years afta e become di ninth speaker of di Oyo state House of Assembly at di age of 34.

Di bride na Nigerian Country Director for Nexford University.

Fotos from dia wedding

Wia dis foto come from, OGUN STATE GOVERNOR Wetin we call dis foto, Oyo speaker, Debo Ogundoyin wit im wife, Olamidun Majekodunmi

Wia dis foto come from, OGUN STATE GOVERNOR Wetin we call dis foto, Oyo speaker, Debo Ogundoyin wit im wife, Olamidun Majekodunmi dey take dia vows

Wia dis foto come from, OGUN STATE GOVERNOR Wetin we call dis foto, Oyo speaker, Debo Ogundoyin wit im wife, Olamidun Majekodunmi wit mama of di bride, Justice Tokunbo Majekodunmi

Wia dis foto come from, OGUN STATE GOVERNOR Wetin we call dis foto, Oyo speaker, Debo Ogundoyin wit im wife, Olamidun Majekodunmi wit Ogun state govnor, Prince Dapo Abiodun

Wia dis foto come from, SEYI MAKINDE Wetin we call dis foto, Oyo speaker, Debo Ogundoyin wit im wife, Olamidun Majekodunmi wit Oyo state govnor, Seyi Makinde

Wia dis foto come from, OGUN STATE GOVERNOR Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo wey gada for dii church for di wedding

Wia dis foto come from, SEYI MAKINDE Wetin we call dis foto, Di Ooni of Ife and Oyo govnor, Seyi Makinde for di wedding

Profile of Edward Adebo Ogundoyin

Edward Adebo Ogundoyin na Nigerian politician.

E be di current speaker of di Ninth Oyo State House of Assembly and member representing Ibarapa East constituency under di platform of di Peoples Democratic Party.

Di Oyo speaker wey dem born for 18 February 1987 come from Oyo State na son of late industrialist, Adeseun Ogundoyin.

E be graduate of Babcock University where e study Agronomy.

E run one record label wit Nigerian musician wit Davido until 2018, when e dey elected into di state House of Assembly.

Ogundoyin, na football lover and fan of di Red Devils - Manchester United.

Profile of Olamidun Majekodun

Majekodunmi na Nigerian Country Director for Nexford University.

She be di daughter of Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, di Baagbile of Egbaland and Justice Tokunbo Majekodunmi, one former Chief Justice for Oyo state.

Dem born her for Oyo state before she move go North Carolina in America when she be nine years old.

She study Business Management for di University of Maryland, Baltimore County and graduate wit high honors from North Carolina A&T State University for December 2011 at di age of 20.University of Notre Dame - Mendoza College of Business for her Masters degree.