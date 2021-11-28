Fire outbreak: Fourth fore outbreak don render hundreds homeless for Port Harcourt nsdcm

Hundreds of pipo dey homeless after fire disaster destroy dia houses and property for Elechi Beach waterside, Port Harcourt - Rivers state, south south Nigeria .

Eye witnesses tell BBC Pidgin say di fire start late Saturday afternoon from electrical spark from house of one woman as she bin dey watch film with her four pikins inside one of di batcher houses.

Di fire come spread to oda buildings - part of di affected property be di Universal Basic Education building.

One pesin say: “Dem dey watch film, di woman wit her four small pikin. She just try being out her small children and her grandmother wey him dey inside di house. Pin dem no comot. Na so di fire burn come spread reach all dis places you dey see so.

We no carry eye see fire service! Na boys fight dis fire so.”

As at Sunday morning, many of di victims of dey homeless.

Di residents dey vex say despite several calls to fire service to come rescue dem, none of dem from di State and Federal Fire Services come assist dem.

Four fire outbreak in seven days

Dis fire outbreak for Elechi Brach waterside na di fourth fire outbreak in one week wey don happen for di city.

See di past fires:

Saturday, 20 November

On Saturday 20 November, fire burst from one illegally refined petroleum store for one abandoned warehouse along Isiokpo Street for D/Line. Di incident destroy cars, warehouses and properties including one church building.

Sunday, 21 November

Barely 12 hours after di D/Line fire outbreak, anoda fire disaster burst for one illegal oil bunkering site for Rumuagholu, Rumuokoro axis of Obio Akpor LGA.

Di fire wey start around 1:30pm Sunday afternoon, destroy an uncompleted building and threaten one nearby commercial bank along East-West Road for di Rumuokoro area.

E also affect anoda commercial building behind am, but for di quick intervention of fire fighters from di State and Federal Fire Services.

Monday, 22 November

For di third day in a row, anoda fire shele for di Bonny/Bille/Nembe jetty along Creek Road Port Harcourt. Police confam day dem recover di skulls of three pikins and one adult from di ashes of di seven boats wey burn down for dat incident.

Di fire start from one of di boats wey carry petroleum products and e destroy goods.

Wetin be di reaction so far

Rivers State Goment don set up special committee wey go investigate di cause if di fire outbreaks come add say di State go seize di land and properties of di places wia dem find say na illegally refined petroleum products xause di fire.

Dem come warn pipo to dey careful and guard against fire disaster as di harmattan season dey come.

