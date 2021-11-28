Jos prison break: Medium Security Custodial Centre for Plateau state come under attack by gunmen

30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, FMI Wetin we call dis foto, File foto of Nigeria Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola wen im visit Oyo prison afta dem attack am for October disyear

Gunmen wey come attack di Medium Security Custodial Centre for Jos, Plateau State don hook for dia according to statement from authorities.

According to di statement wey di tok-tok pesin for di correctional facility OF Enobore sign, di gunmen land di Custodial Center around 5:20pm and immediately head for di main gate where dem engage di armed squad personnel for gun battle before dem break enta di yard.

Di statement add say although dem gain entrance to di yard, dem don trap inside as dem deploy men from sister security services to assist to lock down di entire area.

One eyewitness tell BBC Pidgin say dem plenty wey come.

"I see pipo dey run, you know say dis na festive season and you fit dey hear knock-out sound, but dis one dey different. Dem dey in dia hundreds and dem dey run, some dey young, some old and some dey in di middle.