Police for Osun state allegedly shoot dead drill operator wey e truck spoil for middle of road

16 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Di truck wey cause di kasala

Pipo march enta road to protest for Otaefun area of Osogbo, Osun state on 3, November, 2021 afta one police officer allegedly shoot dead one man wey dey work with one drilling company.

According to eyewitnesses, di mata wey hapun in di morning around 11:00am cause tension wey make pipo protest.

According to tori, driver of di truck for di drilling company - Shekeenah Drill Tech - Plus im colleagues bin dey try fix dia truck wey spoil for one turning point for road wen police wey dey allegedly pursue some boys pull up and begin confront dem.

Eyewitnesses say afta some time, di policemen wey reach like six, allegedly slap di drill operator while one of dem come shoot am for chest.

Inside one video wey circulate for social media, angry protesters carry di deadi bodi of di late drill operator wey die on di spot as dem dey protest and march go di nearest police station.

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo gada round di truck afta di protest

Tori be say di man name na Kabir wey pipo sabi as Mallam.Some eyewitnesses allege say wen di police team find out say di drill operator don die, dem run from di scene of di incident to avoid attack from angry passersby wey carry eye see how di mata hapun.

Di incident lead to protest by youths for di area togeda with di colleagues of di late man wey carry im deadi bodi go nearby police station.Although calm don return to di area, di pipo dey ask make police produce those wey get hand for di mata to face di law.BBC Pidgin try to reach di police tok-tok pesin for di Osun State Command, but e no gree respond.

Oda similar cases wey dem accuse police of extra-judicial killing

Cases of extra-judicial killings by men of di Nigerian police na something wey dey make headlines every now and den.

On 4, December 2019 police wey dey guard bank for Kano state, north west Nigeria shoot 22-year-old Mus'ab Sammani just four months afta e return from India wia e go do im degree for computer science.

Keke man bin brush Mus'ab Toyota Matrix car so dem come dey argue for road na im di policeman wey dey guard bank wey dey close come enta di mata, na dia im allegedly shoot Mus'ab wey dey inside car from outside. By di time dem rush am go hospital e don die.

For anoda incident, 20 year old Chibuike Daniel Ikeaguchi wey pipo sabi as 'Sleek' and wey be up coming music artiste wey just write JAMB dat year die afta mobile police officer open fire on am on Saturday 19 September, 2020, for Port Harcourt, Rivers state South South, Nigeria.

Police bullet don allegedly kill one young girl for ijesha area of Lagos state southwest Nigeria during on night raid.

Wia dis foto come from, other Wetin we call dis foto, 18 years old Jumoke die afta bullet from police touch her

Also on Friday, 10, September, 2021, 18 years old secondary school leaver Monsurat Ojuade die afta bullet from police men on camouflage wey come do raid for di area hit her.

Elder sister of di deceased Tosin Ojuade tell BBC Pidgin say during di raid one police officer shoot into dia compound and waka comot.