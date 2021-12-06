Susanna Adjakie-Apekor: Meet de 9-year-old wonder girl who dey repair motorbikes

Most kids her age dey cry for ice cream, some dey watch cartoons, others dey play outside always but Susanna Adjakie Apekor be different.

By age three, she already develop interest in motorbikes, start dey learn de job wey she repair her first motorbike around age six.

Susanna now turn professional motorbike repairer, she talk BBC Pidgin say "at my age I go fit teach anyone how to repair motorbikes."

How she first develop interest in motorbikes

Susanna talk BBC Pidgin say around age three, her father come visit she and her mother but he always dey talk am how he be busy.

So one day, he explain give am say de motorbikes he dey repair dey make am busy.

So she decide say she go like go dey with her father to learn how to repair motorbikes.

En mother, who like de idea move am to en father side make she dey with am more times - dis be when she start dey spend more time for de repair shop.

En father, Awudu talk BBC Pidgin initially he figure say she no go see top, but de speed she take start dey learn surprise am.

Within a short while, she already learn chaw things for de shop - something which be unusual for her age.

But sake of she be that good wey de mother give am permission to teach de girl, he continue to teach am.

According to Awudu, right now, no mechanical fault dey on motorbike wey Susanna no go fit repair.

Combining school den motorbike repairs

During de day, Susanna dey go school like every regular child.

She dey primary school class three for Christ Victory School, Dodowa.

Susanna talk BBC Pidgin say "after I close from school, I go change myself den go work."

"My father dey teach me how to repair motorbike" she add.

Over de years she repair engine, crankshaft, back break, change chain and sprocket, tension riding chain den tins.

'My schoolmates say dis go help me one day'

Unlike most kids for her school, Susanna en age mates already know say she get mechanical skills.

Dis dey make am unique sake of more of en school mates dey encourage am to continue de motorbike repairs.

"My schoolmates talk me say make I continue... E go help me one day" she talk.

"My teachers say e good say I dey help my father," she talk BBC Pidgin.

'I want to learn how to repair planes'

Susanna get ambitions for de future where she go own her own shop den operate as auto mechanic.

But dis be just one part of de dream, she dey eye how to repair planes.