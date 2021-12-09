Buhari visit to Lagos: President Muhammadu Buhari go commission projects for Victoria Island Naval dockyard - See wetin to know

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey expected to show for Lagos state, di kontri commercial capital today to come commission some projects.

Tori be say di projects include some new warships and boats for di Naval Dockyard Victoria Island.

Already, di Lagos state Transport Management Authority, LASTMA, don advise pipo to avoid Ahmadu Bello way sake of di mata.

LASTMA say make pipo avoid Ahmadu Bello Way, from Adeola Odeku Intersection to Adetokunbo Ademola by Eko Hotels Roundabout as e go dey temporarily closed to traffic and traffic go dey diverted to Adeola Odeku, Akin Adesola to connect your destination.

Akin Adesola connecting Ahmadu Bello Way by IMB go dey temporarily closed to traffic and traffic go dey diverted to Oyin Jolayemi, Oko Awo and Sanusi Fafunwa to connect your destinations.

From Ozumba Mbadiwe (Civic Centre) to Adetokunbo Ademola to Eko Hotels Roundabout traffic go also dey temporarily diverted afta Eko Hotels Roundabout to i) Ajose Adeogun, ii) Sanusi Fafunwa or iii) back to Civic Centre to connect destination.

All adjoining streets / feeder roads wey lead to Ahmadu Bello Way from Adeola Odeku Intersection, as well as those wey lead to Eko Hotels, from Adetokunbo Ademola Roundabout (Eko Hotels Roundabout) go also dey temporarily closed to traffic from early hours of Thursday 9th December, 2021. Notice from authorities tok.

Meanwhile our reporter on ground dia say security don dey beefed up for Lagos state and di area sake of di visit of Mr president.

Police, Army, officers of di Department of States Services (DSS) Nigerian Airforce and Navy officers full ground especially for Victoria Island, di president destination.