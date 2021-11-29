Cosmas Maduka wife: Biography of Charity Maduka wey die

Wia dis foto come from, Cocharis group

Charity Nchedo Maduka wey be di wife of di founder and Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka don die.

General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde confirm di death for one statement.

"Wit gratitude to di Almighty God and total submission to his will, di board and di entire Executive team of Coscharis Group hereby announce di sudden death of our Vice - President, Mrs. Charity Maduka."

For di statement, Late Charity Maduka die peacefully for her family home inside Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria on di evening of Saturday 27 November, 2021.

"Di family go announce further details later," di statement add.

Who be Charity Maduka

Late Mrs. Charity N. Maduka na di Vice - President of Coscharis Group since dem start as di co - owner of di conglomerate.

She be once di Executive Director supervising di Administrative, Legal, Works / Maintenance, Export, Technologies teams of di organization from 1984 - 2003.

For 2005, she later become di Executive Chairman / COO of two of di subsidiaries of Coscharis Group wey be; Coscharis Beverages Limited and Coscharis Properties Limited wey she manage before she die.

Dem born her for January 15, 1958. She be trained professional teacher and caterer, according to informate for Coscharis Group website.

Late Madam Charity Maduka attend Teachers Training College, Nsugbe inside Anambra State from 1979 - 1981.

She also attend Consertum Institute of Catering and Hotel Management, Idi - Araba, Lagos State from February - July, 1983.

Late Mrs. Charity N. Maduka teach for short period of time for Akamili Central School, Umudim - Nnewi between October and December, 1981.

And also teach for Tolu Primary School III, Tolu Village, Ajeromi Ifelodun / Apapa, LGA, Lagos between January 1982 - January 1983.

Late Madam Charity don also attend different Leadership and Entrepreneurship training seminars / courses both home and abroad.