DPO kidnapped in Edo: How Gunmen take kidnap Divisional Police Officer for Edo state

57 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Police

Police command for Edo state, Nigeria don explain how gunmen kidnap di Divisional Police Officer of Fugar Division inside di state.

On Friday, 26 November 2021, some gunmen bin kidnap, CSP Ibrahim Ishaq wey be di DPO of Fugar Division for Etsako Central local government area of Edo state.

Police don bring out statement to narrate how e take happun.

How Gunmen take kidnap DPO for Edo state

Di Police public relation officer, SP Kontongs Bello tok for statement say hoodlums wey dem suspect to be kidnappers attack di private motor as di DPO dey travel.

"Dis na to confam to di members of di press and di general public say dem kidnap DPO Fugar Division of Edo State Police Command, CSP Ibrahim Ishaq on 26/ 11/ 2021 at about 1820HRS."

Oga Bello say di DPO bin dey travel go Aghenebode inside one private motor with im Orderly, one Sgt Aliu wey both of dem dey on mufty (regular cloth).

And as dem reach Ekwuosor, some hoodlums wey dey suspect to be kidnappers come attack dem.

"Di armed men suddenly come out from di bush and open fire on dia private vehicle forcing dem to stop. "

"Dem come whisk CSP Ibrahim Ishaq enta bush while di orderly manage to escape.

Edo state police command say dem dey on top of di situation and make pipo for public remain calm and go about dia business without fear.