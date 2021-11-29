Ibitoye Olajide Michael: Di Nigerian wey take four years to build im sports car from scratch

Wetin we call dis foto, I no too dey sleep wen I dey do dis project. I just want make di project complete

"Wen I dey small, I tell myself say di first car I go drive, na me go do (build) am, and now I don do am."

Michael bin build sport car from scratch and dis work dey give am great joy bicos na childhood dream.

Michael tell BBC News Pidgin say e dream na to build di first car wey him go eva use for im life.

"Wen I dey small, I yan myself say di first car wey I go use for my life na me go do am. I don do am now and I dey happy. Di project take me four years to finish."

How he start to dey build di sport car

Before he start di project, e no get di idea of di car wey he wan build, so e use di internet to research.

From di welding, to di fibre glass bodi, e say e learn tins and teach imsef how to design di mata.

But for di mechanical aspect, e tok say e learn from im papa wey be mechanic.

"I dey follow am (my papa) go shop wen I bin small."

According to Michael, di project take am four years to finish.

Michael hail from Oro Ekiti for Ekiti State say im study plant science for university bicos e try gain admission for mechanical engineering twice but no get in.

Di young man say everything wey he take build di car na local material wey im source around im area.

E tok say e repurpose 1.6 litre Volkswagen engine for im own car engine; "My car get evritin wey oda cars dey get, e get radio, seat belt, trafficator..."

Sake e no want drama wit anybodi wey dey make car, Micheal tok say e no copy any car design.

"I draw di design of di car sake of say I no want make any car manufacturer accuse me say I copy dia design."

Wetin we call dis foto, Na 1.6 litre Volkswagen engine im use for di car

"I sell some of my personal belongs"

Micheal say many pipo don offer am moni to buy di car but e no fit sell am sake of say di car na im first project.

"I make a lot of sacrifice sake of say I wan make dis project complete. I sell some of my tins say I just won see di project make e just work.

I no too dey sleep wen I dey do dis project. I just want make di project complete," e follow tok.

Michael say e no even fit buy clothes bicos im bin need money for di project.

E say e neva reach di level wey im fit dey build car to sell to pipo.

"I wan learn more about mechanical engineering before I start to dey produce for odas to buy," na so e tok as e dey do demo wit car for town.