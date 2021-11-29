Wizkid fans dodge O2 Arena security to sneak enta im concert - See oda highlights of di show

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Fans of Nigerian singer Wizkid dodge security for di O2 Arena on Sunday night, as dem sneak enta im gig on Sunday night.

Videos full for inside social media show as pipo dey escape security barriers to see di Grammy nominated, Starboy.

Di artist wey im real name na Ayodeji Balogun get three shows for di venue wey im dey do for London wey Sunday own na di first.

Tok-tok pesin for di O2 Arena tok say dem quickly quench dat fire. She tok for statement say, "Staff quickly calm di mata and fix di incident".

She advise fans say for di remaining shows for di rest of di week make dem try to dey show on time.

Na dis particular show, Wizkid wey currently dey go by Big Wiz bin sell out in 12 minutes as part of im Made In Lagos tour.

Which oda tins happun for Wizkid Concert

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images